Coronavirus reaches Europe as France confirms two cases

France has announced two cases of coronavirus, the deadly new virus from China.

The two confirmed cases, the first in Europe, were announced by the health minister Agnes Buzyn.

She said that both of the people had travelled to China.

In part because of Europe’s open borders, the minister said she expects more cases.

“We see how difficult it is in today’s world to close the frontiers. In reality, it’s not possible,” she said

“We have two cases,” she added. “We will probably have other cases.” Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a train station, in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Ms Buzyn said speed in diagnosing new cases will be essential in slowing the spread of the virus.

She said she believes that one reason why France is the first European country to have confirmed cases is that it has developed a test allowing medics to rapidly diagnose the sickened.

“You have to treat an epidemic as you would a fire, that’s to say find the source very quickly,” she said.

One of the people, a 48-year-old man, passed through Wuhan, the epicentre in China for the virus, before travelling to France on Wednesday, the minister said.

That person is in hospital in the south-western city of Bordeaux.

The other person is in hospital in Paris.

The minister said that that person also travelled to China but that she has little other information about the case. The virus has killed at least 25 people in China (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The Bordeaux patient was in contact with about 10 people before he was taken into care, the minister said. French authorities are seeking to contact them.

The number of confirmed cases around the world has climbed sharply to more than 850, the bulk of them in China. There have been at least 25 deaths, all of them in China.

The vast majority of cases have been in and around Wuhan or involved people who visited the city or had personal connections to those infected.

Fewer than two dozen cases in all have been confirmed outside mainland China, in Hong Kong, Macao, the US, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The US reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her 60s who was taken to hospital after returning from China. She was reported to be doing well.