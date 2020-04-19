News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Coronavirus pandemic leaves Orthodox churches empty for Easter

Coronavirus pandemic leaves Orthodox churches empty for Easter
Sunday, April 19, 2020 - 05:49 AM

Orthodox priests have held Easter services in churches empty of parishioners because of restrictions imposed to block the spread of coronavirus.

Services in Moscow, St Petersburg and Kyiv were among those to be broadcast online or on TV as Orthodoxy’s most important holy day was celebrated at a distance.

Police were deployed outside hundreds of churches in Ukraine to ensure that anyone who came to stand outside a service observed regulations calling for social distancing and banning large gatherings.

Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill conducts the church’s main service (Russian Orthodox Church Press Service/AP)
Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill conducts the church’s main service (Russian Orthodox Church Press Service/AP)

A small exception was made at the Pechersk monastery in Kyiv, where police allowed worshippers to enter the church one at a time, with the next person going inside when another left.

The monastery, a major tourist attraction because of its extensive system of caves and catacombs, was closed under quarantine, and more than 90 of its monks have been identified as infected with Covid-19.

Two of them have died after contracting the illness.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, some churches were open to worshippers, but only if they committed themselves to arriving before the country’s 9pm curfew started and remaining there until the curfew lifts at 6am.

A volunteer wearing a protective outfit lights a candle from a priest during the Orthodox Easter service (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
A volunteer wearing a protective outfit lights a candle from a priest during the Orthodox Easter service (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

About 100 people showed up to do that the Holy Trinity Cathedral in the capital Tbilisi, where marks were placed on the floor so that people would observe distancing.

Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill led the church’s main service at Moscow’s Christ the Saviour Cathedral.

In an Easter epistle, he called on his flock not to be discouraged by being unable to attend services.

“We Orthodox Christians should not lose heart or despair in these difficult circumstances, let alone panic. We are called upon to preserve the inner world,” he said.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

7,500 feared to have died with coronavirus in UK care homes7,500 feared to have died with coronavirus in UK care homes

Trump says China ‘must have’ the most Covid deaths of any countryTrump says China ‘must have’ the most Covid deaths of any country

Japan facing catastrophe in virus fightJapan facing catastrophe in virus fight

Donald Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictionsDonald Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions


Lifestyle

This week’s recipes are designed to help you use up fruit, particularly if you have bananas or other fruit piling up in the house.Michelle Darmody: Using up fruit in baking

Des O’Sullivan reports on a changed market.Global audience as Beatles lyrics sell for $910,000

Thomas Barr is not about to let his Olympic dream fade. Just one look at the deeply inked five-ring tattoo on his upper right arm will tell you as much.The Shape I'm in: Hurdler, Thomas Barr

The incidence of type 1 diabetes is rising globally, especially in Ireland. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to a family that has learned to live with the condition.Living with type 1 diabetes: 'It makes life a little more complicated'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »