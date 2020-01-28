News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Coronavirus outbreak ‘could last for months’

Coronavirus outbreak ‘could last for months’
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 12:40 PM

The coronavirus outbreak could last at least several months, a researcher has predicted.

The virus, which has infected thousands of people and led to more than 100 confirmed deaths in China, is showing no let up yet, according to scientists.

Professor David Fisman, of the University of Toronto, told AFP: “The best-case scenario, you would have something… where we go through the spring into the summer, and then it dies down.”

It comes as China says it has evidence that coronavirus can spread before a person shows symptoms of infection, which include sneezing and coughing,

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that of 37 cases identified outside of China, three were detected without the onset of symptoms.

This suggests people may be spreading the virus without being aware they have it.

READ MORE

Hong Kong train services to mainland China to cease amid coronavirus outbreak

More on this topic

Hong Kong train services to mainland China to cease amid coronavirus outbreakHong Kong train services to mainland China to cease amid coronavirus outbreak

Kildare man in Wuhan concerned he would spread coronavirus if brought homeKildare man in Wuhan concerned he would spread coronavirus if brought home

Germany confirms first case of coronavirusGermany confirms first case of coronavirus

Coronavirus death toll reaches 106Coronavirus death toll reaches 106

coronavirusWHOTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Netanyahu withdraws request for immunity from corruption chargesNetanyahu withdraws request for immunity from corruption charges

Airbus close to settlement over alleged bribery and fraudAirbus close to settlement over alleged bribery and fraud

US lawyer calls for Prince Andrew to assist with Epstein sex trafficking inquiryUS lawyer calls for Prince Andrew to assist with Epstein sex trafficking inquiry

Do not assume humans always behind wildlife genetic diversity loss, experts sayDo not assume humans always behind wildlife genetic diversity loss, experts say


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps explores the essentials you should know before considering an extension to your home.Planning an extension? What to consider before knocking down walls

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »