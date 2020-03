Coronavirus: No plan to test ministers as Dorries becomes first UK politician with Covid-19

There are no plans to test any ministers in the UK, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for coronavirus after Health Minister Nadine Dorries become the first MP to be diagnosed with Covid-19.

The British Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said ministers would not need to undergo testing as Public Health England (PHE) worked to advise those who have been in close contact with Ms Dorries.

Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell said she is self-isolating following a meeting with the health minister last Thursday. Labour MP Rachael Maskell is self-isolating after meeting Nadine Dorries last week (Danny Lawson/PA)

It comes as a 53-year-old British woman was reported to have died from Covid-19 in Indonesia, with the UK's Foreign Office offering support to her family.

Ms Maskell tweeted: “NHS111 have advised that I self-isolate as a result of a meeting I had with the Government’s Mental Health Minister last Thursday who has subsequently tested positive for Coronovirus. Thankfully I am asymptomatic. It is so important that we all follow all public health advice.”

Ms Maskell told the PA news agency that just herself, Ms Dorries and members of the minister’s staff were present at the meeting on Thursday.

She said: “I’m absolutely fine, obviously it’s frustrating because there are things I want to get on with.

“I’m just planning on making more phone calls, more working online. I’m not going to be bored, put it that way.”

Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone. — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2020

A Conservative MP also confirmed to PA that Ms Dorries had sent a message to the Tory WhatsApp group saying that a member of her staff is ill.

Ms Dorries’ office in the Commons remains closed following advice from PHE for it to stay shut.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Ms Dorries said: “As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.”

She later tweeted thanks to her well-wishers, adding: “It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now.

“More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.”

The news came after the number of cases in the UK rose to 382, and a sixth death in the UK was confirmed on Tuesday. (PA Graphics)

The DHSC said Ms Dorries, the 62-year-old MP for Mid Bedfordshire, first exhibited symptoms some time on Thursday, the same day she attended a Downing Street event hosted by the Prime Minister to mark International Women’s Day.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted that Ms Dorries had “done the right thing” by self-isolating and wished “her well as she recovers”.

A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Johnson “wished Nadine Dorries a speedy recovery”.

Meanwhile, British Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the Cabinet that his Budget’s measures to cope with Covid-19 “will make the UK one of the best placed economies in the world to manage the potential impact of the virus”, Downing Street said. Number 10 did not comment on whether or not the Prime Minister had undergone testing (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

In other developments:

– The NHS in England is “ramping up” testing facilities so that 10,000 coronavirus tests can be performed each day.

– Cambodian health authorities are testing passengers and crew on a cruise boat docked in Kampong Cham, Cambodia, after a British passenger was reported to be infected with Covid-19. The vessel had sailed from Vietnam.

– British nationals from the Grand Princess cruise ship in the port of Oakland, California, will land in Birmingham on Wednesday evening and will be asked to go into self-isolation.

– The Foreign Office said it is in contact with Britons in Vietnam after reports of nine new cases confirmed among travellers on board the same flight from London to Hanoi on March 2, including seven British citizens.

– The Bank of England announced an emergency cut in interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25% in response to the economic impact of coronavirus.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK: We've launched a tool to visualise our #coronavirus data: ▶️ https://t.co/b0dia6O7d8 This will be updated daily with new figures and geographic splits by local authority. We're currently working on a mobile-optimised version. — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 10, 2020

The woman who died in Indonesia was ill with other health conditions, including diabetes and lung disease, the Indonesian government said.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Indonesia and are in contact with local authorities.

“Our sympathies and thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

On Tuesday, Italy extended coronavirus travel restrictions to the whole country, with soldiers and police enforcing the bans.

PHE said anyone flying back to the UK from Italy – and those returning from the US cruise ship – would be told to self-isolate at home if they have no symptoms.