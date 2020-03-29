Coronavirus: Latest updates from around the world

Worldwide coronavirus infections have surpassed the 660,000 mark, with more than 30,000 deaths as new cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Here is the latest on the situation from around the world:

– New Zealand

New Zealand has reported its first death from Covid-19. Health authorities said Sunday the victim was a woman in her 70s.

She was admitted to a West Coast hospital last week with what they initially thought was flu, and hospital staff did not wear full protective equipment.

As a result, 21 members of staff have been put in self-isolation for two weeks.

The country has reported 514 cases of Covid-19. Last Wednesday, New Zealanders began a strict four-week lockdown.

– China

The city at the centre of China’s coronavirus outbreak has reopened tube trains and long-distance train services in another step towards ending restrictions that confined millions of people to their homes. China is allowing people who were under lockdown in Hubei to leave the province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak (Ng Han Guan/AP))

Passengers in Wuhan in the central province of Hubei had to wear masks and be checked for fever after service resumed Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

It said signs were posted telling passengers to sit with empty seats between them.

Most access to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, was suspended on January 23. The last controls that block residents of Wuhan from leaving Hubei are due to be lifted on April 8.

Meanwhile, the first cargo train to Europe since the start of the outbreak left for Germany on Saturday carrying car parts, electronic productions, optical communication fibre and medical supplies, Xinhua reported.

– Canada

The wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has said that she has recovered from being ill with Covid-19.

“I am feeling so much better,” Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health.

Mr Trudeau’s office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for coronavirus after she fell ill after returning from a trip to London.

The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home since then. He and their three children did not show symptoms.

Canada has more than 5,616 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 61 deaths. About 445 people have recovered.

– Brazil

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has staked out the most deliberately dismissive position of any major world leader, calling the coronavirus pandemic a momentary, minor problem and saying strong measures to contain it are unnecessary.

Mr Bolsonaro called it “a little flu” and said state governors’ aggressive measures to halt the disease were crimes. A volunteer carries supplies to be distributed in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Leo Correa/AP)

Mr Bolsonaro said he feels Brazilians’ natural immunity will protect the nation.

“The Brazilian needs to be studied. He doesn’t catch anything. You see a guy jumping into sewage, diving in, right? Nothing happens to him. I think a lot of people were already infected in Brazil, weeks or months ago, and they already have the antibodies that help it not proliferate,” Mr Bolsonaro said.

“I’m hopeful that’s really a reality.”

– Pakistan

Pakistan has says the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is increasing, raising the country’s total number of confirmed patients to 1,495.

Health authorities also report another death of a man in the country’s commercial hub, Karachi, increasing the death toll to 12.

A breakout shows the largest Punjab province has 557 patients, and southern Sindh province has 469.

Southwestern Baluchistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, has 133, and Khyber Pakhtukhwa, which borders Afghanistan, has 188. The Gilgit Baltistan region has 107 patients, while the federal capital, Islamabad, has 39. Pakistan controlled Kashmir has two confirmed cases.

The count shows there is an increase of 87 cases, with seven of the patients stated to be in critical condition. Angela Merkel during the recording of her first direct TV address to the nation (Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/AP)

– Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in her first address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic, calmly appealed to citizens’ reason and discipline to slow the spread of the virus.

She acknowledged, as a woman who grew up in communist East Germany, how difficult it is to give up freedoms, yet as a trained scientist emphasised that the facts do not lie.

Then she popped into her local supermarket to pick up food, wine and toilet paper to take back to her Berlin apartment.

For her, it was a regular shopping trip, but photos snapped by someone at the grocery shop were shared worldwide as a reassuring sign of calm leadership amid a global crisis.