Coronavirus: Latest updates from across the world

Countries across the world are taking measures to halt the spread of coronavirus. It has infected more than 182,000 people across the globe and thousands with the virus have died.

Here are the latest updates:

– FRANCE

France’s government is pledging 45 billion euros (£41 billion) in aid for small businesses hurt by the spreading coronavirus.

That is in addition to tens of billions already promised for French employees forced to stop working because of store and restaurant closures and strict new confinement measures.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire announced the new aid after another dark day for French markets. The makers of Renault, Peugeot and Citroen cars suspended all production and other companies were forced to sharply curtail activity to stem the virus’ spread. (PA Graphics)

The aid will include tax breaks and a “solidarity fund” for struggling small businesses across the economy.

France now has more than 6,600 cases of the virus, including 148 deaths.

– AUSTRALIA

A third Australian government politician has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the planned resumption of parliament next week following a scheduled two-week break.

New South Wales state senator Andrew Bragg said that he had suffered flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus after attending a friend’s wedding on March 6. Authorities said at least six wedding guests have contracted the virus.

Queensland state senator Susan McDonald said she tested positive on Monday after becoming unwell on Friday evening. Home affairs minister Peter Dutton, who is also from Queensland, tested positive after showing symptoms a day earlier. Mr Dutton has since been discharged from the hospital but remains in isolation at home. Ms McDonald was admitted to a hospital on Monday, which is standard procedure in Queensland regardless of the severity of symptoms. Mr Bragg is expected to self-isolate at home.

Thank you @FIFAcom friends: Arsene Wegner, Mauricio Pochettino, @CaseyStoney, Aliou Cisse, Jose Mourinho, Jill Ellis, Giani Innfantino, for such great support to @WHO in the fight against #COVID19! Only with solidarity, acting as one, can we kick out #coronavirus! https://t.co/HpnLMzXHIK — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 17, 2020

Politicians have been told to bring the minimum staff back to the national capital, Canberra, when Parliament resumes to legislate an economic stimulus package meant to stave off a recession due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Also, Australia’s highest court has decided not to sit as a full bench to hear cases until at least August because of the coronavirus. The High Court announced on Tuesday that hearings that were to be heard by what is known as a full bench of seven or five judges will be postponed starting next week.

– SOUTH KOREA

South Korea has further postponed the beginning of the new school year by two weeks to protect students from the spread of the coronavirus.

Education minister Yoo Eun-hye said that schools nationwide would now reopen on April 6, which is five weeks later than usual. It was the third time the country has delayed the start of new school terms amid the Covid-19 outbreak. A worker wearing protective gear disinfects the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The Education Ministry is also looking closely into the rise of infections among people under the age of 19, which rose from 379 on March 7 to 505 on March 14.

– CHINA

Wuhan, the city at the centre of China’s coronavirus outbreak, recorded just one new case on Tuesday as officials said they believed the country was over the worst of the crisis. Another 20 cases were recorded around the country, including nine in Beijing. All were reported among people who arrived from overseas.

Beijing has required all arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine but has not closed its borders. Other Chinese cities have adopted similar measures, even as authorities work to restart industries that are key to global supply chains.

With foreign universities closing classes, thousands of Chinese people studying overseas are seeking to return home, shifting the focus from domestic containment to preventing infected people from bringing the virus back with them. Businesses have slowly restarted in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Wuhan has closed emergency field hospitals and state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday reported the nation is now counting down to its final domestic cases. With the infection still growing overseas, China has sent personal protective gear and medical experts to Italy, Iran and other nations grappling with the epidemic.

– SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka said it will add more quarantine centres to help fight coronavirus in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Army commander Lt Gen Shavendra Silva said that 23 army vacation bungalows will be used as quarantine centres for a group of travellers who arrived recently from London.

The government, meanwhile, said it has imposed new measures to limit gatherings.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 28 cases of the virus, with no deaths so far.

– UNITED STATES

Ohio’s top health official halted the state’s presidential primary over concerns about the coronavirus, hours before voting was to begin.

Even one child dying from #COVID19 is one child too many. We must protect vulnerable populations, incl. children, from infection by aggressive efforts to reduce transmission. This includes test all suspect cases, isolate & care for cases and quarantine contacts.#coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 16, 2020

Governor Mike DeWine announced the decision after failing to persuade a judge to delay in-person voting because crowds at polling places could put people at unacceptable risk of catching and spreading the virus.

Mr DeWine’s office later confirmed Dr Amy Acton had issued the order.

Officials in Arizona, Florida and Illinois felt they had done enough to ensure the safety of voters, even though there may be too few poll workers and some poll locations have changed. Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana have postponed their scheduled primaries.

Turnout is already expected to be light as only the Democrats have a contested primary, between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024