News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 03:58 AM

More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree after midnight on Sunday that imposes restrictions to the movement of people in the region of Lombardy and in at least 15 provinces.

The measures will be in place until April 3 and cover Venice and Milan.

A man sits at a table as others are empty at a cafe in Largo Argentina square amid growing concern about the spread of a new coronavirus in Rome (Cecilia Fabiano/AP)
A man sits at a table as others are empty at a cafe in Largo Argentina square amid growing concern about the spread of a new coronavirus in Rome (Cecilia Fabiano/AP)

He said: “For Lombardy and for the other northern provinces that I have listed there will be a ban for everybody to move in and out of these territories and also within the same territory.

“Exceptions will be allowed only for proven professional needs, exceptional cases and health issues.”

There were chaos and confusion in the northern Italian city of Padua in the Veneto region as word spread late on Saturday evening that the government was planning to announce the quarantine.

Packed bars and restaurants quickly emptied out as many people rushed to the train station in Padua.

Travellers with suitcases, wearing face masks, gloves and carrying bottles of hand sanitiser gel shoved their way on to the local train.

Italy on Saturday saw its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in the north of the country on February 21.

In its daily update, Italy’s civil protection agency said the number of people with the coronavirus rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,883.

Another 36 people also died as a result of the virus, taking the total to 233.

Giuseppe ConteItalyLombardyMilanPaduaRomeVeniceTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Ronaldinho detained in Paraguay over false documents claimRonaldinho detained in Paraguay over false documents claim

Two members of Saudi royal family ‘arrested after plotting coup’Two members of Saudi royal family ‘arrested after plotting coup’

Prosecutors push for harsh sentence against Harvey WeinsteinProsecutors push for harsh sentence against Harvey Weinstein

21 people on cruise ship off California test positive for coronavirus21 people on cruise ship off California test positive for coronavirus


Lifestyle

Some key advice for female leaders.International Women’s Day: 7 ways to lift up other women in your workplace

THERE is history, travel, sporting memorabilia and a little bit of whatever you are having yourself at Fonsie Mealy’s Rare Book sale in Castlecomer next Wednesday.History, travel, sport and literature at rare book sale

Auction will help boost charity coffers, says Des O'Sullivan.London calling for Irish banknotes and a Cork shilling

The sale of Irish and International art by Whyte’s goes on view at the RDS in Dublin today.Under the hammer: Your guide to what's on

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »