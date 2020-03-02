News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive

By Press Association
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 02:22 PM

Four more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in England as the British Prime Minister warned the spread of the virus is likely to become more significant across the UK.

The new cases had all travelled to Italy, which is suffering the biggest outbreak in Europe, and bring the UK’s total number of cases to 40.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said in a statement: “As of 9am this morning, four further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19.

“All four patients had recently travelled from Italy. The patients are from Hertfordshire, Devon and Kent. All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun.”

The British Prime Minister warned earlier that more cases in the UK are likely as he urged people to wash their hands to the tune of Happy Birthday.

Speaking after an emergency Cobra meeting where ministers gathered to discuss a “battle plan” to be published on Tuesday, Boris Johnson said the spread of the coronavirus was “likely” to become “more significant” for the UK in the coming days.

