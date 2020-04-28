News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Former British PM calls on US and China to end 'vaccine nationalism'

Coronavirus: Former British PM calls on US and China to end 'vaccine nationalism'
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 04:12 PM

Former British prime minister Gordon Brown has called on the US and China to “step up to the plate” and pledge to join a multi-billion pound drive to prevent a second wave of coronavirus.

The ex-PM has said the two economic giants are facing an “appointment with destiny” as he urged them to become involved in raising an $8bn Covid-19 “fighting fund” to pay for vaccines, treatments and test kits for developing countries.

Mr Brown, who was in Downing St between 2007-2010, insisted there was a “deadly urgency” about nations working together now to stop a second wave of the disease impacting on the world’s poorest countries, and then returning to the rest of the globe.

Mr Brown is calling on US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in an online summit on May 4.

The summit was planned after a letter was signed by 200 economists, health professionals and former presidents and prime ministers, calling for greater global cooperation, Mr Brown said.

Mr Brown stated: “If we are to stop this in its tracks, our interventions will only be as effective as the weakest link in the global chain.

We must outlaw the ugly ‘vaccine nationalism’ that seems to be setting in

“So, if any issue is a candidate for multilateral global action, then it must be our response to this pandemic.

“The health of each depends on the health of all.

“Local solutions everywhere are only as good as the global response.

“To that end, we must outlaw the ugly ‘vaccine nationalism’ that seems to be setting in.

“Restricting new vaccines to those who can afford them will condemn millions to enduring multiple waves of the illness."

More on this topic

Call for urgent plan to safeguard third-level sector from serious financial fallout due to Covid-19Call for urgent plan to safeguard third-level sector from serious financial fallout due to Covid-19

Gardaí endure 30 spitting and coughing attacks over 2 weeksGardaí endure 30 spitting and coughing attacks over 2 weeks

Boris Johnson ‘focused on PPE’ in first Cabinet after return to workBoris Johnson ‘focused on PPE’ in first Cabinet after return to work

Commissioner: ‘Spitting and coughing attacks on our personnel are reprehensible’Commissioner: ‘Spitting and coughing attacks on our personnel are reprehensible’


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusgordon brownTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up