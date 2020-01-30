News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Coronavirus declared global emergency by World Health Organisation

By Press Association
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 08:02 PM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global emergency.

The UN health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a co-ordinated international response.

China first informed WHO about cases of the virus in late December. To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths.

Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is.

Experts say there is significant evidence the virus is transmitting among people in China and have noted with concern several instances in other countries – including Japan, Germany, Canada and Vietnam – where there have also been isolated cases of human-to-human spread.

A declaration of a global emergency typically brings greater money and resources, but may also prompt nervous governments to restrict travel and trade to affected countries.

The announcement also imposes more disease reporting requirements on countries.

Currently no cases of coronavirus in Ireland - HSE

