Coronavirus deaths in Scotland double to six

The number of Scots who have died after contracting Covid-19 has increased from three to six.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the number of deaths had doubled as she addressed MSPs at the start of First Minister’s Questions.

She also confirmed a rise of 39 in the reported number of coronavirus cases, with this now standing at 266.

The First Minister said: “I would stress, as I have done previously, that that is likely to be an underestimate of the true prevalence of the infection across our society.

“I am also extremely sad to confirm that as of nine o’clock this morning there have now been six reported deaths of patients in Scotland who had tested positive for Covid-19, that is an increase of three from yesterday.

“I want to put on record my thoughts to their loved ones at this incredibly painful time for them.”

