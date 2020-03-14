News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day

Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day
By Press Association
Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 02:43 PM

Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK.

A number of the patients, who were over 60, had underlying health conditions, NHS England said.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said: “I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 in England have died.

“All 10 individuals were in the at risk groups. I understand this increase in the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 will be a cause for concern for many.

“The public should know every measure we are taking is seeking to save lives and protect the most vulnerable.

READ MORE

Which surfaces are spreading Covid-19?

“Every single one of us has a role to play in achieving this. If you have a new continuous cough or high temperature, please stay at home for seven days.

“I also encourage everyone to be washing their hands for 20 seconds regularly.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends who have received this difficult news. I ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

The UK is dealing with a rising number of cases of the illness and this announcement sees the death toll in the UK double.

On Friday, the number of positive cases was 798 and there was a death toll of 11.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Coronavirus: Varadkar says his Government and NI Executive share same goalCoronavirus: Varadkar says his Government and NI Executive share same goal

Japan hopeful of hosting Olympics ‘without a hitch’ – Prime Minister Shinzo AbeJapan hopeful of hosting Olympics ‘without a hitch’ – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Britanny Ferries change travel schedules; Fáilte Ireland establish Business Supports TaskforceBritanny Ferries change travel schedules; Fáilte Ireland establish Business Supports Taskforce

Charity: Ban evictions until Covid-19 crisis is dealt withCharity: Ban evictions until Covid-19 crisis is dealt with

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus