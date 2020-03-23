Coronavirus death toll in Scotland reaches 14

Four more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said, taking the death toll to 14.

She urged people to take Government advice on social distancing seriously to save lives and said shops not providing essentials such as food or medicine should close.

At a briefing at St Andrews House in Edinburgh, the First Minister said 499 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, an increase of 83 from Sunday.

She said those figures are likely to be an underestimate.

Chief medical officer for Scotland Dr Catherine Calderwood also spoke at the briefing.

She said: “Those 14 deaths probably each represent up to 1,000 people that have become infected.

“We have 23 people currently in our intensive care units across Scotland who have coronavirus and each of them represents perhaps 400 to 500 other people that will have become infected in the course of their illness.”