Coronavirus: BBC presenter in 'self-isolation' after returning from ski trip

BBC Radio 4 presenter Nick Robinson
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 10:15 AM

BBC Radio 4 presenter Nick Robinson has said he is in self-isolation at home after returning from a trip abroad.

He tweeted: “Two days self isolation at home. What to watch/read ? The Irishman? United beating Watford ? Democratic debate ? Any other thoughts. Need light relief after reading brilliant but harrowing books about. Vietnam War [and] Killing Fields.

“Thoughts go to all those on NHS frontline working to keep us safe from coronavirus. Thanks to staff at @WhitHealth who tested me last night on return from great holiday in Vietnam & Cambodia. Routine precautionary check on doctors advice. Hope for all clear within 48 hours”.

It comes after Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow has announced that he is in precautionary self-isolation after travelling abroad amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus patient dies in Paris hospital

He will remain in isolation for the next two weeks after visiting Iran to cover the country’s election.

There have been 13 confirmed cases of the disease in the UK, according to figures.

South Korea has reported 115 more cases of the new coronavirus, raising its total to 1,261.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that 82 of the new cases have been recorded in the south-eastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

South Korean coronavirus cases leap as first US soldier infected

