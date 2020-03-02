News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Coronavirus: Asian markets bounce back slowly after heavy losses

Coronavirus: Asian markets bounce back slowly after heavy losses
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 05:00 AM

Asian shares have bounced back after last week’s loses, with mainland Chinese benchmarks gaining 3% while Japan and Hong Kong also rose.

Stocks have been volatile as investors fret the coronavirus outbreak will derail the global economy but in those declines some see opportunities to buy.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index recovered from early losses, gaining 1.4% to 21,441.56, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 2.9% to 2,965.11.

The benchmark for the smaller exchange, in Shenzhen, jumped 3.4%.

Today's rallies across Asia have a definite relief rally look to them. Measured against the scale of last week’s sell-offs, the bounces this morning are small

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1% to 2,007.57 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.9% to 26,371.21.

But shares fell in Australia, where the S&P ASX/200 lost 0.8% to 6,388.40 and in Taiwan, which fell 0.6%. Stocks were mostly higher in Southeast Asia, and Bangkok’s benchmark surged 0.9%.

“It may well be a case of news being not as bad as it could have been,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said.

“Today’s rallies across Asia have a definite relief rally look to them. Measured against the scale of last week’s sell-offs, the bounces this morning are small.”

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped heavily last week (Richard Drew/AP)
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped heavily last week (Richard Drew/AP)

Stocks sank on Wall Street on Friday, extending a rout that left the market with its worst week since October 2008.

The Dow fell 1.4% to 25,409.36, the S&P 500 slid 0.8% to 2,954.22, while the Nasdaq rose 0.1%, to 8,567.37.

The damage from the week of relentless selling was eye-popping: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3,583 points, or 12.4%.

Microsoft and Apple, the two most valuable companies in the S&P 500, lost a combined 300 billion dollars (£235 billion).

In a sign of the severity of the concern about the possible economic blow, the price of oil sank 16%.

Jeffrey HalleyNasdaqNikkei 225 indexS&P 500ShenzhenSouth KoreaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Police surround shopping centre as ’30 people taken hostage’Police surround shopping centre as ’30 people taken hostage’

US authorities report second death from coronavirusUS authorities report second death from coronavirus

North Korea fires two unidentified projectilesNorth Korea fires two unidentified projectiles

First coronavirus case confirmed in ScotlandFirst coronavirus case confirmed in Scotland


Lifestyle

DOGS love to chase a ball. Were they taught to do this by our ancestors? An animal able to retrieve carcasses would provide a valuable service during hunts, as wildfowlers’ dogs still do today. Pups responding well to human commands could have been selected and trained. Now, however, a discovery made at Stockholm University is challenging this idea. Retrieving, researchers there claim, is not anRichard Collins: Dogs’ behaviour inherited from wolves

ON SUNDAY morning two weeks ago, while I read reports in newspapers from all over the world of the ‘Calima’ of dust storms from Africa then obscuring images of the Canary Island in photographs taken from outer space, those very storms were happening outside my first-floor window.Damien Enright: No first light on island as dust storm rages over Canaries

W HERE to start with this awesome wedge of rock in the Atlantic? At the beginning? But where is the beginning? Inis Mór is a continuation of the Burren, whose limestone beds were laid down in the Carboniferous era 350 million years ago.Islands of Ireland: Inis Mór than meets the eye

THE open fire in the sittingroom has been replaced by the more efficient solid-fuel stove. But the smoke must still go somewhere.Donal Hickey: There’s something in the air

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »