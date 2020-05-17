Coronavirus: 170 deaths in Britain, New York Governor threatens business closures and Bundesliga returns

with reporting from Press Association

From Monday phase one of the reopening of the Irish economy begins.

New recommendations have been issued about using masks on busy public transport and enclosed indoor settings.

People will also be allowed to meet friends and family from outside their household in groups of no more than four and within 5km of their home.

Around the world, countries continue their own battles with the Covid-19 pandemic some with more success relative to others.

Britain

Britain's Department of Health says the number of people in the UK who have died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen by 170.

The number applies to hospitals, care homes, and the wider community.

It brings the total deaths to 34, 636.

America

New York City's Mayor, Bill de Blasio, raged against people seen crowding outside bars on Saturday night for putting lives in danger.

Many of them had drinks in hand but no masks on their faces.

The Mayor said he is not going to tolerate people starting to congregate - and if he has to shut down places, he will.

Meanwhile, former US president Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, telling college graduates that the pandemic shows many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Mr Obama spoke on Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, a two-hour livestreaming event for historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

On Friday, President Donald Trump has said that he is hopeful of having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive who Mr Trump has appointed as a virus tsar, said that early trial data suggests that “a few hundred million doses of vaccine” will be delivered by late 2020.

Mr Trump also said he has no concerns about a rapid coronavirus test that the White House has been relying on to ensure his safety, despite new data suggesting the test may return an inordinate share of false negatives.

South Korea

The country’s top anti-disease official has said it is too early to have an optimistic view that recent coronavirus outbreaks linked to nightlife spots in Seoul have been suppressed.

Jung Eun-kyeong, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, made the comment hours after her agency reported 13 additional cases – the second day in a row that the daily jump was below 20.

Ms Jung said the recent outbreaks have not yet shown “explosive” surges in infections. But she noted the incubation periods for those who recently visited night clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment are have not ended and a large number of people who came into contact with those clubgoers are still under quarantine.

China

China reported five new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, as the commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of classes for many young children from June 2.

Of the new cases, two were imported and three were domestic infections in the north-eastern province of Jilin that has seen a small spike in cases of unknown origin.

In Shanghai, pupils retain the option of continuing to follow classes online rather than facing virus testing and social distancing measures to be imposed at schools. As in Beijing and other cities, Shanghai has already restarted classes for older pupils preparing for exams.

No new deaths have been reported for the past month, but Jilin added one fatality retrospectively, bringing China’s total to 4,634 out of 82,947 cases reported since the outbreak was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Spain

The country has registered its first daily death toll of fewer than 100 since declaring a state of emergency two months ago.

The health minister said regional authorities have reported 87 new deaths, the lowest daily count since March 16. Spain reported over 900 deaths a day at the height of the outbreak.

The country of 47m has had 27,650 fatalities in total and 277,719 infections from Covid-19.

The latest figures came as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will ask Parliament for what he hopes will be the last extension of the state of emergency, keeping it in place until around late June.

Tourism, which accounts for 12% of GDP, looks set to lose its critical summer season.

“Spain needs tourism,” Mr Sanchez said. “But tourism needs security. It needs health guarantees.”

Italy

Premier Giuseppe Conte acknowledged reopening the economy brings a risk of new outbreaks of coronavirus, but said “we must accept it”.

He said the nationwide lockdown that began in early March had brought “the expected results”, putting the country in a position to expand economic activity in the second phase of reopening.

Shops, bars, cafes, restaurants, hairdressers and museums are among the business and cultural activities that can resume from Monday. Gyms and swimming pools can reopen a week after. Travel between regions and into Italy from abroad will be permitted from June 3.

Mr Conte said the country must accept the risks and open before the availability of a vaccine. But he said an extensive monitoring system is in place and the government will intervene to close areas if there are new outbreaks.

Germany

Professional football matches in Germany’s Bundesliga resumed over the weekend, a move keenly watched by the rest of the sporting world.

Germany has won wide praise for its widespread testing amid the pandemic. Not all fans were happy about the restart, which took place in empty stadiums, but the games were broadcast widely around the world.

Players were warned not to spit, shake hands or hug each other to celebrate goals. Team staff and substitutes wore masks on the bench, and balls and seats were disinfected.

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said: “The whole world is watching Germany to see how we do it. It can act as an example for all leagues.”