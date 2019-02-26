Corbyn: We’ll back calls for second Brexit referendum

Irish fears of a no-deal Brexit are receding after the British Labour Party said it will back calls for a second referendum and Prime Minister Theresa May faced growing demands to delay next month’s EU-UK divorce deadline.

European Council president Donald Tusk confirmed that Ms May has for the first time formally raised the prospect of a delay, leading Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to predict there will be either a deal or a new deadline by March 29.

In a crucial interjection after the first ever EU-Arab League summit in Egypt, British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party is now in favour of a second referendum.

In a potential game-changing turn of events, he told party MPs: “One way or another, we will do everything in our power to prevent no deal.

“That’s why we are committed to also putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit.”

Mr Corbyn’s change of tack on seeking a second referendum comes days after eight pro-EU MPs left his party to set up an Independent group, criticising his failure to act.

The Labour leader has also confirmed that his party will back a House of Commons motion tomorrow to force Ms May to rule out a no-deal Brexit if there is no agreement by March 13, one day after British MPs will vote on the current withdrawal agreement.

Speculation is growing that Ms May will either seek a two- to three-month extension to the March 29 Brexit deadline or be offered a two-year delay in order to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

While Ms May has publicly ruled out an extension, insisting that leaving on time is still within Britain’s “grasp”, Mr Tusk confirmed that Ms May yesterday asked him about the mechanics of a hypothetical delay.

The Government did not immediately respond to the British developments, which could help avoid a damaging no-deal Brexit.

However, speaking to reporters in Egypt before the news, Mr Varadkar said: “That [no deal] is a lose-lose-lose scenario for everyone and it gives me confidence, or at least a sense, that the UK will not crash out of the EU without a deal on March 29. We will either have a deal or we will have an extension.”