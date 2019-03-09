NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Corbyn urged to step up and ‘enthusiastically’ back Brexit referendum amendment

Saturday, March 09, 2019 - 06:40 PM

Jeremy Corbyn must threaten to sack members of his shadow cabinet team if they refuse to back an amendment which would see the PM’s Brexit deal made subject to a public vote, a Labour MP has said.

Ian Murray voiced concerns that although the party’s position was now to back a People’s Vote, some prominent Labour frontbenchers may be “trying to row back on that”.

He insisted Labour must now “step up” and “enthusiastically” support the amendment being proposed by Labour MPs Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson – which would allow Theresa May’s Brexit deal to pass the Commons, but make it subject to a public vote, in which people could opt to remain in the European Union.

Mr Murray, who has been a prominent campaigner for a second Brexit referendum, spoke out on the issue at a fringe event at the Scottish Labour conference in Dundee.

He stated: “Now it is time to step up. We are 480 hours away (from Brexit) and if the Labour Party, the opposition, doesn’t step up next week the Kyle/Wilson amendment will either not come forward or it won’t win and we will end up in a situation with no-deal, no no-deal, and no extension.”

My big criticism is yes, the Labour Party has now got into the right position, but now it is time to step up.

The Edinburgh South MP said it was possible next week’s votes in the House of Commons could see MPs again reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal – but also not back the amendments that would rule out a no-deal Brexit and extend the Article 50 timetable.

“The Prime Minister could be sitting on Friday with her deal down, no extension of article 50, and parliament not wanting a no-deal – and where on earth does that leave us?” he asked.

Mr Murray, who was the only Labour MP in Scotland between 2015 and 2017, continued: “My big criticism is yes, the Labour Party has now got into the right position but now it is time to step up.”

He added: “The problem with the Kyle/Wilson amendment is this: It will only pass if the Labour front bench enthusiastically support it, whip it. And then we win it.

“People are saying it looks as though the Labour frontbench are going to back it, are they going to whip it? Are they going to sack shadow ministers and shadow cabinet members, or threaten to sack them, if they don’t vote for it?”

He insisted: “We need the leadership of the party to enthusiastically back this, to make sure the party enthusiastically backs it.

“Of course there is going to be some people unhappy and some rebels in that, but unless you say to people: ‘This the 11th hour, the division bell is going to ring, you will go down that lobby or you will hand in your resignation’, we will not get the numbers. It’s as simple and straightforward as that.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Northern Ireland will not be dowry for EU to deliver Brexit – UUP leader

Brexit must not upend peace process, warns Sinn Féin

May suffers fresh setback in Brexit deal negotiations

'World first' technical solutions could avoid border infrastructure post-Brexit – inquiry


KEYWORDS

BrexitIan MurrayLabourpolitics

More in this Section

White House communications chief resigns to join Trump re-election campaign

UK dismisses latest EU move to end Brexit deadlock

Corbyn ‘utterly determined’ to root out anti-Semitism from Labour

Film-maker found in shallow grave was working on new project, friend says


Lifestyle

Three recipes from Mary Berry’s new book, Quick Cooking

Review: Choice Music Prize, Vicar Street, Dublin

Review: The Gloaming, National Concert Hall

Vintage View:

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »