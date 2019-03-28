Corbyn to oppose Withdrawal Agreement if put to parliamentary vote tomorrow

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said his party will oppose the government's Withdrawal Agreement if it is put to a parliamentary vote tomorrow.

House of Commons Speaker John Becrow has given permission for the Brexit debate to take place tomorrow because it is different to the previous "meaningful votes" which were rejected twice by MPs.

The motion does not cover the political declaration which sets out a future with Europe and Corbyn said his party cannot accept that.

Mr Corbyn said: "The Prime Minister has tried to do something which she denied she would do on January 14 and that is to separate the Withdrawal Agreement from the political declaration from the future arrangements.

"Well, you cannot separate them because otherwise you move into a blindfold Brexit on the base of the Withdrawal Agreement."

Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom urged MPs to back the deal “so that we can leave the EU in an orderly way that gives businesses and people the certainty that they need”.

-Additional reporting by Press Association