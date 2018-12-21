NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Corbyn says Labour would seek to complete Brexit

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 11:48 PM

Labour would seek to complete Brexit if it won a snap general election in the new year, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The opposition leader told the Guardian he would “go back and negotiate and see what the timetable would be” with Brussels if Theresa May triggered a vote and lost, thrusting his party into power.

In an interview likely to dismay Labour’s Remain-backing MPs and supporters he also suggested that he would advocate going ahead with Brexit if there was a second referendum.

I don’t want to be told by somebody else that we can’t use state aid in order to be able to develop industry in this country

Asked about Labour’s position if there was a fresh popular vote, he told the paper: “It would be a matter for the party to decide what the policy would be; but my proposal at this moment is that we go forward, trying to get a customs union with the EU, in which we would be able to be proper trading partners.”

Mr Corbyn also attacked the European Union over its tight rules on state aid and competition.

He told the Guardian: “I think the state aid rules do need to be looked at again, because quite clearly, if you want to regenerate an economy, as we would want to do in government, then I don’t want to be told by somebody else that we can’t use state aid in order to be able to develop industry in this country.”

- Press Association


