News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Corbyn: Next week is ‘last chance’ to stop no-deal Brexit

Corbyn: Next week is ‘last chance’ to stop no-deal Brexit
By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 03:15 PM

Jeremy Corbyn has said next week is the “last chance” to stop a no-deal Brexit.

The Labour leader was at the Alive and Kicking Club in Glasgow, for an event on Saturday as part of a three-day visit to Scotland.

He was asked about comments made by Keir Starmer about next week being the final opportunity to stop the UK from leaving the EU without an agreement.

Mr Corbyn added: “I’m sure he is correct because Keir has worked extremely hard as our shadow Brexit secretary.

“Yes, it is the chance and we will do absolutely everything we can to prevent a no-deal Brexit and the Prime Minister taking us into the hands of Donald Trump and a trade deal with the USA.

“That is the real agenda of the Prime Minister.

“There is a lot of work being done in preparation for next Tuesday.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Calderbank, near Glasgow to meet members of the Woodhall, Faskine and Palacecraig Conservation Group (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Calderbank, near Glasgow to meet members of the Woodhall, Faskine and Palacecraig Conservation Group (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Parliament reconvenes after the summer recess on Tuesday.

Protesters are expected to flood the streets of Britain this weekend in response to the British Prime Minister’s controversial plan to prorogue UK Parliament.

Organisers are hoping hundreds of thousands of people will take to the streets on Saturday after demonstrations began to flare up on Friday evening.

Anti-Brexit campaign group Another Europe Is Possible has planned 32 #StopTheCoup protests to take place in England, Scotland and Wales.

There is a similar demonstration taking place in Glasgow’s George Square.

Mr Corbyn also did an impression of Boris Johnson as he mocked the British Prime Minister for lacking detail in his announcements.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Thousands take to UK streets to protest against Johnson’s suspension of Parliament

More on this topic

Thousands take to UK streets to protest against Johnson’s suspension of ParliamentThousands take to UK streets to protest against Johnson’s suspension of Parliament

Protesters bid to ‘stop the coup’ in Belfast demo against Parliament suspensionProtesters bid to ‘stop the coup’ in Belfast demo against Parliament suspension

Government 'extremely frustrated' with UK approach to Brexit talksGovernment 'extremely frustrated' with UK approach to Brexit talks

Protests planned as Johnson’s Brexit plan faces oppositionProtests planned as Johnson’s Brexit plan faces opposition

Boris JohnsonBrexitJeremy CorbynKeir StarmerTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Sacking of British Chancellor’s aide by Johnson’s adviser played down by UK Government sourcesSacking of British Chancellor’s aide by Johnson’s adviser played down by UK Government sources

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hackedTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hacked

Experts on watch for more explosions from Stromboli volcanoExperts on watch for more explosions from Stromboli volcano

Concerns as hurricane could put 10 million at risk in FloridaConcerns as hurricane could put 10 million at risk in Florida


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »