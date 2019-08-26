News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Corbyn: Labour will ‘do everything necessary’ to halt no-deal Brexit

Corbyn: Labour will ‘do everything necessary’ to halt no-deal Brexit
By Press Association
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 10:34 PM

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted UK Labour will “do everything necessary” to try to halt a no-deal Brexit.

Ahead of a meeting on Tuesday with senior MPs opposed to breaking ties to Brussels without an agreement in place, Mr Corbyn insisted the country was heading for a crisis under British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A no-deal exit from the EU would amount to a “bankers” Brexit’ benefiting the rich, Mr Corbyn said.

It's a battle of the many against the few who are hijacking the referendum result to shift even more power and wealth towards those at the top

Writing in the Independent, he added: “The battle to stop no-deal Brexit isn’t a struggle between those who want to leave the EU and those who want continued membership.

“It’s a battle of the many against the few who are hijacking the referendum result to shift even more power and wealth towards those at the top.

“That’s why the Labour Party will do everything necessary to stop a no-deal bankers’ Brexit.

“We want an injection of democracy so the people can decide our country’s future.

“That could come either by Johnson having the courage of his convictions to test his no-deal plans in a referendum or through a general election.

Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“In that election, Labour will offer a referendum, with a credible leave option as well as the option to remain.

“But we won’t rule out other options that could stop this no-deal disaster in its tracks. I’ll discuss all these options with the leaders of other opposition parties.

“I hope we can come to a good working arrangement and bring on board others across Parliament who see the danger of a no-deal crash-out.

“The chaos and uncertainty caused by a no-deal Brexit is a potential goldmine for speculators betting against the pound.

“Our country is heading into a crisis this autumn, with Boris Johnson’s Tories driving us towards a no-deal cliff edge.”

Jo Swinson (Niall Carson/PA)
Jo Swinson (Niall Carson/PA)

Among those attending the cross-party talks on Tuesday is Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.

Ms Swinson, and other leading opponents of a no-deal Brexit, have said Mr Corbyn would not be the right candidate to lead a short-term national government if opponents force Mr Johnson out of Number 10.

The UK PM has insisted the UK will quit the EU on October 31 with or without a deal but faces Commons clashes over the issue in coming weeks.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Gordon Brown: UK MPs could stop no-deal Brexit ‘dead in its tracks’Gordon Brown: UK MPs could stop no-deal Brexit ‘dead in its tracks’

Ireland’s Europe Minister denies Brexit deal is ‘dead’Ireland’s Europe Minister denies Brexit deal is ‘dead’

Donald Trump casts doubt on Boris Johnson striking EU Brexit dealDonald Trump casts doubt on Boris Johnson striking EU Brexit deal

Irish online shoppers face extra charges from UK-based retailersIrish online shoppers face extra charges from UK-based retailers

BrexitJeremy CorbynTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Iranian president defends foreign minister’s visit to G7Iranian president defends foreign minister’s visit to G7

Violent clashes intensify in Hong Kong as both sides blame the otherViolent clashes intensify in Hong Kong as both sides blame the other

Macron personally told Trump about Iran envoy’s G7 visit, source saysMacron personally told Trump about Iran envoy’s G7 visit, source says

US policeman ‘lied about being shot in shoulder’US policeman ‘lied about being shot in shoulder’


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to bail out that household water waste before further changes to water policy sink your plans with a major bill.How to pour energy into being water wise

When life gives you lemons, is it okay to not make lemonade? Donal O’Keeffe talks with the co-author of a self-help book.Squeezing the most out of life

There are so many decisions and new experiences facing first-year students in the next few months, it would be easy to become overwhelmed. From where to live, who to live with, what clubs to join. And that’s all before you even get to grips with the academic side and how drastically it differs from school.Making Cents: Work out your budget for the college year ahead

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »