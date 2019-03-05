Corbyn ‘inner circle’ accused of interfering in anti-Semitism cases

Latest: A senior Labour MP has accused members of Jeremy Corbyn’s inner circle of interfering in the outcome of anti-Semitism cases to reduce the sanction imposed.

Margaret Hodge claimed Mr Corbyn had either misled her or been misled himself about the extent of his team’s involvement in cases.

She accused Mr Corbyn of promising a “zero tolerance approach” but did not demonstrate that if the cases involved his “mates”.

Ms Hodge, who is Jewish, has a history of clashes with Mr Corbyn.

Labour insisted that it was “categorically untrue” to suggest that staff in the leader’s office overturned recommendations in cases.

Last week Corbyn reassured me categorically that his office never intervened in antisemitism complaints. @ObserverUK whistleblower account clearly shows Corbyn’s office have intervened. Either Corbyn has intentionally misled me or his staff have misled him. Full letter below pic.twitter.com/gUR6LvJ3QW— Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) March 5, 2019

Ms Hodge has written to Mr Corbyn setting out her concerns, which follow an Observer report at the weekend about the process followed in certain anti-Semitism cases.

MP Ms Hodge told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme she had been given “absolute, copper-bottomed undertakings” by Mr Corbyn that there was “no interference in the complaints process by his inner circle”.

She added: “What we then discover from the Observer on Sunday, and I have seen further emails, is that a whole number of his top team – not just one person, lots of them – are involved in decisions around individual complaints and what they do is they interfere and they lower the sanctions so people aren’t suspended, they are just given a warning letter.

“What is so awful about this is that Jeremy always proclaims zero tolerance of anti-Semitism. When it comes to the actual cases, if they are his mates he doesn’t demonstrate zero tolerance.

“He claims no political interference in these cases, I have now seen so much evidence there is definitely political interference.

“So trust in him has gone. Misleading me, or himself being misled, really undermines my trust for him.” Margaret Hodge accused members of Jeremy Corbyn’s inner circle of interfering in anti-Semitism cases (Yui Mok/PA)

She also questioned the plan for former lord chancellor Charles Falconer to be brought in to examine the issue, saying she did not believe he was independent and it could be a repeat of Shami Chakrabarti’s inquiry, which critics branded a whitewash.

Ms Hodge said Mr Falconer had repeatedly urged her to apologise following a heated clash with Mr Corbyn last year in which she called the Labour leader a “racist and anti-Semite”.

She said she was “absolutely bombarded by telephone calls from Charlie Falconer, they were not about the rights and wrongs of the case, they were all about trying to force me to give an apology – he is not independent”.

“We need somebody totally outside the Labour Party otherwise this becomes another Chakrabarti fiasco,” Ms Hodge said.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “Since becoming general secretary, Jennie Formby has made procedures for dealing with complaints about anti-Semitism more robust.

“Staff who work on disciplinary matters have always led on investigations and recommendations on individual cases.

“Any suggestion that staff in the Leaders’ Office overturned recommendations on individual cases is categorically untrue.”

But Ms Hodge said:

I have got evidence that under the new general secretary of the Labour Party those very close to Jeremy Corbyn, his inner circle, were involved in discussing cases of terrible anti-Semitic abuse and in lowering how those people were dealt with.

Ms Hodge's intervention follows a stormy meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party on Monday night.

Some Labour MPs reacted angrily to the appointment of a staff member from Mr Corbyn’s office to the party unit dealing with complaints of anti-Semitism.

Following the weekly meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) at Westminster, MPs expressed concern that the move of Laura Murray – the daughter of long-standing Corbyn aide Andrew Murray – undermined the independence of the whole process.

Labour would not comment on the appointment, although a party source confirmed two junior staff members had been released from their roles in another part of the organisation to provide “administrative support on an interim basis” to the complaints team.

Meanwhile, shadow cabinet minister Angela Rayner revealed she has had panic buttons installed in her house after receiving threats from people claiming to be Corbyn supporters.

Ms Rayner came under attack on social media over the weekend after tweeting praise for a TV interview by Tony Blair and saying that “all shades of red” should be welcome in Labour.

Her comment sparked a wave of abuse under the hashtag ResignRayner, prompting her to say on Facebook that “we have a problem with some on the left that cannot disagree respectfully”.

And she added: “It was only a couple of weeks ago someone claiming to be a Jeremy supporter was arrested for making threats to rape and murder me on social media.

“My house has panic buttons fitted. My colleague was assassinated doing her job that I do week in week out. Jeremy was attacked this weekend. We have to stop the personal attacks and be kinder to each other.”

- Press Association

“This is standard procedure to reallocate resources from one part of the organisation when another part of the party comes under strain and requires additional staff support,” the source said.

It puts a major question mark on whether people within the organisation understand the concerns that have been expressed

“Ensuring complaints on anti-Semitism are processed quickly is an absolute priority for the party which is why these additional resources have been reallocated.”

It is understood that the role of the two staff members concerned is “purely administrative” and will not involve ruling on disciplinary matters.

However, the move was treated with deep suspicion by critics of Mr Corbyn’s handling of the issue anti-Semitism within Labour’s ranks.

Following the PLP meeting, Louise Ellman, who is Jewish, said: “What are her credentials? Is it a political appointment. The problem – the party’s failure to deal with anti-Semitism – is a political one.

“I suspect that these are political friends who will find it virtually impossible to discipline someone they regard to be in their group.

“It puts a major question mark on whether people within the organisation understand the concerns that have been expressed, a question mark over the independence of the process.”

Ruth Smeeth, who is also Jewish, added: “I think it is extraordinary. I have made it very clear – and I’ve said publicly – this is a political will issue, it is not a process issue. Margaret Hodge says Labour needs to act on anti-Semitism (Yui Mok/PA)

“The leader’s office needs to get directly involved and own it and make it clear, or they have to stay well away from it and let process go on.

The meeting was briefed by general secretary Jennie Formby, who is in charge of the complaints process and who clashed publicly at the weekend with deputy leader Tom Watson over the way the issue of anti-Semitism was being dealt with.

However MPs said she had failed to address their concerns.

“Nothing has changed. We still aren’t any further on,” Ms Smeeth said.

Veteran MP Margaret Hodge added: ”I have absolutely no trust in the current system.

“If we are serious about zero tolerance with anti-Semitism you need action.”

- Press Association