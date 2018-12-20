NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Corbyn hits out at ‘unbelievable stupidity’ of Tories over Commons behaviour

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 08:30 PM

Jeremy Corbyn accused the Tories of “unbelievable stupidity” as he shot back in the furious row over his muttered comments in the Commons.

The Labour leader has denied calling Theresa May a “stupid woman” during a clash at Prime Minister’s Questions, insisting he said “stupid people”.

TV cameras in the Commons picked out Mr Corbyn as he said something inaudible to those next to him after the Prime Minister likened his attempt to force a confidence vote in her to a Christmas pantomime.


In a video message on Thursday, Mr Corbyn said: “I was accused of saying something I didn’t say.

“Did I say: ‘Stupid people?’ Yeah, I did, because I think they are.

“Because I think that turning Parliament into a pantomime is an act of unbelievable stupidity.

“They should be facing up to the real issues that people in our country face about the danger of a no-deal Brexit, with all the chaos that would bring, and serious issues about poverty, Universal Credit and homelessness within our society.”

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom on Thursday said Mrs May’s performance was just “parliamentary banter”.

Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA)

She said she believed Mr Corbyn called the British Prime Minister a “stupid woman”, telling the Today programme: “That is how it looks to me.”

She defended the Prime Minister’s use of pantomime language during her PMQs attack on Mr Corbyn, saying: “Anyone in the country would see the difference between a bit of parliamentary banter and somebody calling someone a ‘stupid woman’.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Andrea LeadsomBrexitJeremy CorbynJohn BercowpoliticsPrime Minister's QuestionsTheresa May

Related Articles

Disruption to continue into Friday at Gatwick Airport as 110,000 passengers affected

Coroner calls for armed police at all Westminster gates after terror attack

Big Ben brought back to life by Snapchat augmented reality

Flights in and out of Gatwick suspended amid reports of two drones

More in this Section

EU settlement scheme to enter public testing phase

Nicola Sturgeon urges PM to ‘stop wasting time’ on Brexit

Coroner calls for armed police at all Westminster gates after terror attack

Three more held over Scandinavian tourist murders in Morocco


Lifestyle

How to make your kids more grateful at Christmas

7 expert beauty predictions for 2019, from ampoules to acne treatments

What the season means to me: Five Irish authors talk about they memories of Christmas past

As Naomi Campbell lands her first ever beauty campaign, a look back at her evolution

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »