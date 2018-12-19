Corbyn denies 'stupid woman' remark, claims he said 'stupid people'

Jeremy Corbyn has become embroiled in a misogyny row after being accused of mouthing “stupid woman” at Prime Minister Theresa May during Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Labour leader was shown saying something under his breath after Mrs May likened his attempt to force a confidence vote in her earlier this week to a Christmas pantomine.

It brought condemnation from Tory MPs, with party chairman Brandon Lewis urging him to either “apologise or clarify”.

Mr Corbyn denied has however denied he said “stupid woman”, instead insisting he had mouthed “stupid people”, referring generally to MPs.

The Commons descended into uproar as MPs attempted to get Speaker John Bercow to take action against Mr Corbyn, who had left the chamber, and bring him back to explain his remarks.

Deputy Tory chairman James Cleverly said on Twitter: “This kind of misogynistic language must not be tolerated.”

And Health Secretary Matt Hancock added: “The mask slips. Jeremy Corbyn’s abuse of the Prime Minister shows what a reactionary misogynist he is.”

Mr Corbyn faced criticism from his own backbenches, with Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy saying: “This is not ok.

“PMQs is a hotbed of emotions but I hope that Jeremy will accept this kind of behaviour isn’t his normal good nature or what we expect of progressive men.”

Mr Corbyn insisted he said "stupid people".

Mr Speaker I did not use the words 'stupid woman' about the Prime Minister or anyone else, and am completely opposed to the use of sexist or misogynist language in absolutely any form at all.

"I'm happy to place that on the record at your request this afternoon."

However, Tory MP Rachel Maclean responded to his statement, by saying: "Read my lips - I don't believe him".

