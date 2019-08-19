News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Corbyn demands immediate publication of UK Government’s no-deal dossier

Corbyn demands immediate publication of UK Government’s no-deal dossier
By Press Association
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 10:44 PM

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on the UK Government to immediately release its no-deal impact assessments.

Published by the Sunday Times, leaked government documents warn the UK will be hit with a three-month “meltdown” at its ports, a hard border on the island of Ireland and shortages of food and medicine if it leaves the EU without a deal.

However, Michael Gove – the Cabinet minister responsible for no-deal planning – insisted these represented a “worst-case scenario” and a Downing Street source claimed it had been leaked by a former minister.

Boris Johnson’s denials can’t be trusted and will do nothing to give businesses or consumers any confidence that the dire state of affairs described in these documents aren’t right around the corner

Speaking ahead of a roundtable discussion with businesses in Stevenage on Tuesday, Mr Corbyn said that “Boris Johnson’s denials can’t be trusted”.

He added: “The government’s own Operation Yellowhammer dossier makes the chaos and damage that will be caused by Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit crystal clear.

“If the government wants to be believed that it doesn’t represent the real impact, it must publish its most recent assessments today in full.

“Boris Johnson’s denials can’t be trusted and will do nothing to give businesses or consumers any confidence that the dire state of affairs described in these documents aren’t right around the corner.

“What we know for sure is that this government is wilfully committed to a policy that the Prime Minister and the Cabinet know will destroy jobs, push up food prices in the shops and open up our NHS to a takeover by US private companies.

“That is a price that Boris Johnson is willing to pay because it won’t be him and his wealthy donors who pay it – it will be the rest of us.

“Boris Johnson’s government wants to use no-deal to create a tax haven for the super-rich on the shores of Europe and sign a sweetheart trade deal with Donald Trump.

“That is why Labour will do everything we can to stop no-deal, protect people’s livelihoods and pull our country back from the brink.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Plans for anti-sex toilets in seaside town ‘submitted in error’Plans for anti-sex toilets in seaside town ‘submitted in error’

Gemma Atkinson ‘loudly and proudly’ rocking post-baby curvesGemma Atkinson ‘loudly and proudly’ rocking post-baby curves

Pentagon conducts first test of previously banned missilePentagon conducts first test of previously banned missile

BrexitJeremy CorbynLabourpolitics

More in this Section

Number 10: Freedom of movement will end on October 31 if there is no Brexit dealNumber 10: Freedom of movement will end on October 31 if there is no Brexit deal

Johnson ‘confident’ EU will shift position on Brexit dealJohnson ‘confident’ EU will shift position on Brexit deal

Duke of York ‘hosted Epstein at Balmoral’Duke of York ‘hosted Epstein at Balmoral’

Protesters burn parliament building in Indonesian provinceProtesters burn parliament building in Indonesian province


Lifestyle

The Leaving Cert points have been tallied, the CAO offers made, and now the hunt is on for student accommodation.Making Cents: Now, first-years must learn how to rent a room

A dermatologist gives their advice on what to do when your skin is suffering from post-partum hormones.How your skin can change post-pregnancy and what you can do about it

Sadly, the deceased Okjokull Glacier might just be the tip of the iceberg.As Iceland mourns a departed glacier – Five glaciers to visit before they disappear

Bride and groom Aoife O’Callaghan and Finbarr McCarthy returned to the scene of their first encounter — and first date — on their big day.Wedding of the week: Aoife and Finbarr's love is true Blue

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »