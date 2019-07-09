News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Corbyn calls on new Tory leader to stage second Brexit referendum

Corbyn calls on new Tory leader to stage second Brexit referendum
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 12:17 PM

Jeremy Corbyn has called on the next Tory leader to hold a second referendum before taking Britain out of the EU – and said Labour will campaign for Remain.

Following a meeting of the shadow cabinet at Westminster, the Labour leader said that whoever wins the Conservative leadership race should have the confidence to put any new deal they negotiate with Brussels – or no-deal – to the public.

The move follows weeks of wrangling within the party over its position on Brexit – backing a second referendum only in certain specific circumstances – which was widely blamed for its dismal showing in the European elections.

In a letter to party members, Mr Corbyn said: “Now both Tory leadership candidates are threatening a no-deal Brexit – or at best a race to the bottom and a sweetheart deal with Donald Trump.

“I have spent the past few weeks consulting with the shadow cabinet, MPs, affiliated unions and the NEC (national executive committee). I have also had feedback from members via the National Policy Forum consultation on Brexit.

“Whoever becomes the new prime minister should have the confidence to put their deal, or no-deal, back to the people in a public vote.

“In those circumstances, I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for Remain against either no-deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs.”

Both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have said that, if they win the race for No 10, they would seek to renegotiate the terms of Britain’s withdrawal, but would leave without a deal if they failed to do so.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Planes collide on runway at Amsterdam airport

More on this topic

Hague urges Johnson to rule out suspending Parliament in no-deal Brexit scenarioHague urges Johnson to rule out suspending Parliament in no-deal Brexit scenario

Cabinet meeting to plan damage limitation in no-deal Brexit scenarioCabinet meeting to plan damage limitation in no-deal Brexit scenario

UK firms cut spend plans as Brexit fears reach zenithUK firms cut spend plans as Brexit fears reach zenith

Donald Trump accuses Theresa May of making ‘mess’ of BrexitDonald Trump accuses Theresa May of making ‘mess’ of Brexit

Boris JohnsonBrexitJeremy CorbynJeremy HuntLabour PartyRemainTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Labour considers whether to re-admit MP in anti-Semitism rowLabour considers whether to re-admit MP in anti-Semitism row

Planes collide on runway at Amsterdam airportPlanes collide on runway at Amsterdam airport

Trump leak ‘villain’ could be from cast of many, former diplomat claimsTrump leak ‘villain’ could be from cast of many, former diplomat claims

Hague urges Johnson to rule out suspending Parliament in no-deal Brexit scenarioHague urges Johnson to rule out suspending Parliament in no-deal Brexit scenario


Lifestyle

It’s the home of the pizza of course but this gorgeous Italian city has a grandeur that can nourish your soul as well, writes Conor Power.Take advantage of the direct flights from Cork and visit Naples

With the summer months upon us, there are plenty of teenagers and young adults looking to earn some extra cash before heading back to school or college.Making Cents: Fraudsters target young adults with a variety of scams

After various incarnations, Joan Wasser is now where she wants to be, writes Ed Power.A musical journey with no road map which lead to desired success

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »