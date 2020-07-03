News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Copenhagen’s ‘racist fish’ Little Mermaid statue vandalised again

By Press Association
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 11:18 AM

The statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, a famed Copenhagen landmark, has been vandalised.

The text “racist fish” was tagged on the stone on which the oft-attacked 1.65-metre high bronze sitting at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbour.

The statue was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen.

Police stand by the statue (Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP)
It has been a popular target for vandals, who have previously blown her off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.

The case comes as statues and monuments around the world are being reconsidered in light of racial justice demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

DenmarkLittle MermaidTOPIC: Black Lives Matter

