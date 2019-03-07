NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Conjoined twins return home after operation to separate them

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 01:55 PM

Two formerly conjoined twin sisters have arrived home in Bhutan after being separated in an operation in Australia.

Twenty-month-old Nima and Dawa returned on Thursday after a 22-hour flight from Melbourne with their mother, four months after their operation.

The girls had been born joined at the torso and shared a liver, and the sight of them walking independently for the first time sparked joy among family members.

READ MORE: Recycled duvets could be used to insulate buildings

Barely controlling his emotions, their father Sonam Tshering said it was like a miracle.

He took them from the airport to a monastery to light a lamp in prayer.

The girls were separated in an operation in early November at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital that lasted almost six hours.

They recovered following the operation at a retreat run by the charity that brought them to Australia.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Government to publish plans to tackle sexual harassment and violence at third level

No-fault liability system for negligence claims 'could lead to lessons not being learnt', says expert group

Streetlights out on Sarsfield Road roundabout when nurse was fatally knocked down, inquest hears

R Kelly accuses ex-wife of destroying his name


KEYWORDS

AustraliaBhutan

More in this Section

Trump pledge undermined as US trade deficit widens

More British people now say EU citizens working in UK is ‘good thing’

Islamic State families surrender in Syria with anger and defiance

Putin urges stronger protection of Russian military secrets


Lifestyle

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

9 other beauty mistakes you made as a teen

Rio Carnival: Why this iconic Brazilian festival is still the life and soul of the party

Calm, bright, moody or dramatic? 3 experts reveal how to style 2019’s boldest blues

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »