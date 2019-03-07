Conjoined twins return home after operation to separate them

Two formerly conjoined twin sisters have arrived home in Bhutan after being separated in an operation in Australia.

Twenty-month-old Nima and Dawa returned on Thursday after a 22-hour flight from Melbourne with their mother, four months after their operation.

The girls had been born joined at the torso and shared a liver, and the sight of them walking independently for the first time sparked joy among family members.

Barely controlling his emotions, their father Sonam Tshering said it was like a miracle.

He took them from the airport to a monastery to light a lamp in prayer.

The girls were separated in an operation in early November at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital that lasted almost six hours.

They recovered following the operation at a retreat run by the charity that brought them to Australia.

- Press Association