News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Congress formally opens impeachment of President Donald Trump

Congress formally opens impeachment of President Donald Trump
By Press Association
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 05:45 PM

The US Congress has opened the impeachment of President Donald Trump, with House Democrats reading the formal charges from the well of the US Senate.

Later Chief Justice John Roberts, who is to preside at the trial, will administer the oath to senators who will serve as jurors and swear to deliver “impartial justice”.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said new evidence reinforces the need for senators to call witnesses.

She warned them not to become “all the president’s henchmen”.

The full trial will begin next week.

Mr Trump has repeatedly derided the proceedings as a witch hunt, claiming it is politically motivated in the year he will seek a second term in the White House.

READ MORE

Leo Varadkar accepts Paddy Holohan's apology following controversial comments

More on this topic

Nancy Pelosi unveils prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trialNancy Pelosi unveils prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial

Julian Lee: Trump is wrong - The US does still need Middle East’s oilJulian Lee: Trump is wrong - The US does still need Middle East’s oil

'The movie will never be the same': Canadian broadcaster defends cutting Trump cameo in Home Alone 2'The movie will never be the same': Canadian broadcaster defends cutting Trump cameo in Home Alone 2

Elizabeth Drew: A little impeachment might go a long wayElizabeth Drew: A little impeachment might go a long way

Donald TrumpimpeachmentNancy PelosiTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Climate change moment of crisis has come, warns AttenboroughClimate change moment of crisis has come, warns Attenborough

Volcano’s quakes and cracks send more people fleeing in PhilippinesVolcano’s quakes and cracks send more people fleeing in Philippines

Australian firefighters save one of the world’s rarest treesAustralian firefighters save one of the world’s rarest trees

Hong Kong leader says ‘one country, two systems’ can endure beyond 2047Hong Kong leader says ‘one country, two systems’ can endure beyond 2047


Lifestyle

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) head judge Loraine Barry.The Shape I'm In: Dancing queen, Loraine Barry

'A huge part of my work in health promotion is around tobacco and smoking cessation'Working Life: Dr Jose Ayala, HSE health promotion and improvement officer

Fascinated since her school days by Russian history, Vickie Maye embarks on her first-ever guided tour to discover St Petersburg.Stepping back into history in St. Petersburg

Natural health with Meghan Shepard.Natural health: Christmas flu-like virus has left me exhausted; Improving heart health

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »