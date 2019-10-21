News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Congo bus crash leaves at least 30 people dead

By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 05:47 PM

At least 30 people have been killed and 16 others injured in a bus accident in Congo.

A statement from President Felix Tshisekedi’s office says the provincial governor is opening an investigation into Sunday’s accident in south-western Kongo Central.

It says Mr Tshisekedi cancelled a trip to Japan because of the crash.

The president visited the city of Mbanza-Ngungu on Monday to express his condolences.

The United Nations-backed Radio Okapi cites a local official as saying the brakes on the bus may have failed.

Minister of National Solidarity Steve Mbikayi brought three mobile clinics and a medical team.

He says the wounded will be brought back to the capital, Kinshasa, for further treatment.

