Confirmed coronavirus case ‘highly likely’ in Scotland within days

By Press Association
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 12:33 PM

A positive case of coronavirus in Scotland is “highly likely” in the coming days, according to a Scottish Government source.

As of Thursday morning, 11 people are known to have had negative tests north of the border for the virus.

Most of them were quarantined through self-isolation at home, although those with more serious conditions were taken to hospital.

The source said: “It is highly likely we will have a positive case of coronavirus in Scotland in the coming days.”

It comes after Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director and director of health protection for Public Health England, said the first UK case is likely to come from someone already in the country.

As of Wednesday, a total of 130 tests had been carried out on people across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – all with negative results.

The UK Government said the risk to the population remains low.

A plan is in place for dealing with a confirmed case, as is usual for any virus outbreak.

There is also legislation already in place to impose restrictions on someone’s movement under public health law if deemed necessary.

Anyone who believes they are showing symptoms for the virus is urged to contact NHS 24.

All tests are currently being carried out a single UK facility, although it is expected this will soon be rolled out to sites in Scotland.

The waiting time to return results is currently between 24 and 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the UK Government is currently negotiating with Chinese authorities on plans to fly out around 200 British citizens who have been in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

There are no direct flights from China to Scotland.

