News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Complainant faces inquiry after police decide not to pursue Neymar ‘rape’ case

Complainant faces inquiry after police decide not to pursue Neymar ‘rape’ case
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 03:57 PM

Brazilian police have said they have decided there are no grounds to bring rape charges against football star Neymar and they are investigating whether his accuser filed a false report.

Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos announced the decision on Tuesday.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused the 27-year-old striker of raping her in a Paris hotel in May.

Neymar (Mike Egerton/PA)
Neymar (Mike Egerton/PA)

He denies the accusation and says their relations were consensual.

Ms Trindade made her identity public in several interviews.

Neymar is currently in a pre-season tour of Asia with his club Paris Saint-Germain.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Johnson urges voters not to back Brexit Party ahead of crunch by-election

More on this topic

57 killed in clashes between crime gangs at Brazilian prison57 killed in clashes between crime gangs at Brazilian prison

Brazilian leader Bolsonaro says he may nominate son as US ambassadorBrazilian leader Bolsonaro says he may nominate son as US ambassador

Dozens of inmates found dead at Brazil prisonsDozens of inmates found dead at Brazil prisons

Indigenous Brazilians pitch tents near Congress in annual protestIndigenous Brazilians pitch tents near Congress in annual protest

NeymarTOPIC: Brazil

More in this Section

Donald Trump says African Americans are ‘happy as hell’ with his criticismsDonald Trump says African Americans are ‘happy as hell’ with his criticisms

Johnson urges voters not to back Brexit Party ahead of crunch by-electionJohnson urges voters not to back Brexit Party ahead of crunch by-election

Russian Instagram influencer found dead in suitcaseRussian Instagram influencer found dead in suitcase

Adjournment in Cyprus case of British woman accused of making ‘false’ rape claimAdjournment in Cyprus case of British woman accused of making ‘false’ rape claim


Lifestyle

Seasonal or year-round activities at your home could boost your bank balance and even help pay off the mortgage, says Kya deLongchamps.Seasonal or year-round activities at your home can boost your bank balance

The garden is absolutely bursting with beautiful fresh produce at present, summer vegetables, berries, currants, edible flowers... scarcely enough meal slots to get around to using it all.Darina Allen: Each tomato variety has an intriguing story

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »