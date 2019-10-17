News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Commuters fight back after Extinction Rebellion protesters climb on top of Tube

By Press Association
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 08:17 AM

Commuters fought back against Extinction Rebellion environment protesters on Thursday morning, as an activist was dragged to the floor after climbing on top of a busy commuter train in east London.

Video shared on social media appeared to show a number of protesters on top of a Tube train at Canning Town station.

Holding a sign which read ‘Business as usual = death’, the protesters were met with shouting from angry waiting commuters.

In another clip, a man was then seen dragging one of the activists to the floor by his foot.

A member of TfL staff appeared to stop people from attacking the male Extinction Rebellion member further, by intervening and holding them back.

A number of people have been arrested after there were also protest incidents at Shadwell and Stratford station, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.

There are delays on the Jubilee line and Docklands Light Railway following the incident.

