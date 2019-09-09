Commons Speaker John Bercow to stand down

The British House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has announced that he will stand down as an MP at the next general election.

Mr Bercow, in an impassioned speech, told MPs he would stand down as speaker on October 31 unless an election is called before then.

Addressing the Commons while his wife looked on from the gallery, Mr Bercow said:

At the 2017 election, I promised my wife and children that it would be my last.

“This is a pledge that I intend to keep. If the House votes tonight for an early general election, my tenure as Speaker and MP will end when this Parliament ends.

“If the House does not so vote, I have concluded that the least disruptive and most democratic course of action would be for me to stand down at the close of business on Thursday, October 31.

Mr Bercow continued: “Least disruptive because that date will fall shortly after the votes on the Queen’s speech expected on October 21 and 22.

“The week or so after that may be quite lively, and it would be best to have an experienced figure in the chair for that short period.

“Most democratic because it will mean that a ballot is held when all members have some knowledge of the candidates.

“This is far preferable to a contest at the beginning of a parliament when new MPs will not be similarly informed and may find themselves vulnerable to undue institutional influence.”

He added that he has “sought to be the backbenchers’ backstop”, and thanked his team in the Speaker’s House for their work behind the scenes.

There were gasps and cheers from the opposition benches as Mr Bercow addressed the Commons.

His speech was greeted with sustained applause from MPs in the chamber. Opposition MPs rose to their feet as did some former Tory MPs, notably those opposing a no-deal Brexit.

His wife Sally Bercow could be seen smiling on from the gallery.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn praised Mr Bercow for being a “superb” Speaker.

He told the Commons: “In your role as Speaker you have totally changed the way in which the job has been done. You’ve reached out to people across the whole country.”

Mr Corbyn added: “This Parliament is stronger for your being Speaker. Our democracy is the stronger for your being the Speaker. And whatever you do when you finally step down from Parliament, you do so with the thanks of a very large number of people.”

Mr Corbyn offered his thanks on behalf of the Labour Party, noting: “Enjoy the last short period in your office but it’s going to be one of the most dramatic there has been.

“I think your choice of timing and dates is incomparable and will be recorded in the history books of parliamentary democracy.”