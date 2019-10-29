News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Commons approves December 12 British general election by massive majority

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 08:27 PM

Legislation for an early British general election on December 12 has cleared the Commons after MPs voted in favour by 438 to 20, majority 418.

As long as the legislation passes the House of Lords, UK citizens will go to the polls on December 12. The Commons supported Boris Johnson's bill after Labour announced it was now ready to back it.

Responding to the vote, leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said: “This general election will decide the future of our country for generations. It is our best chance to elect a Government to stop Brexit.

“The Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain and will be standing on a manifesto to stop Brexit by revoking Article 50.

“This country deserves better than Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, and I am excited to take our positive, pro-European, liberal vision to the country as the Liberal Democrat candidate for prime minister.”

EARLIER: Vote victory helps Boris Johnson edge closer to December 12 election

Boris Johnson is on course for a pre-Christmas election after MPs rejected an attempt to alter the Government’s planned polling date.

The Commons voted by 315 to 295 to reject a Labour amendment for the election to be held on Monday December 9 – three days earlier than ministers wanted.

The vote effectively clears the way for Parliament to be dissolved on November 6 ahead of a general election on December 12.

Earlier today, MPs gave their approval in principle to the one-line Bill –  which enables the election to take place – without a formal vote.

The opposition parties had wanted to bring forward polling day to cut off any possibility Mr Johnson could try to ram through his Brexit deal before Parliament is dissolved.

However, Downing Street warned it was not “logistically possible”, while Government sources accused the opposition parties of a deliberate attempt to scupper the whole election.

