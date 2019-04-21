Comedian claims landslide win in Ukraine’s presidential election, exit poll says

Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has a commanding lead over incumbent Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine’s presidential election, an exit poll suggests.

Results from the exit poll released on Sunday after voting stations closed showed Mr Zelenskiy receiving 73.2% of the nationwide vote, ahead of Mr Poroshenko on 25.3%. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gestures while speaking to the media (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology and the Razumkov Centre public opinion organisation was based on more than 13,000 responses to face-to-face questions at 300 polling places as of 6pm, two hours before the polls closed.

The poll claims a margin of error of three percentage points.

- Press Association