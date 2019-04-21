NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Comedian claims landslide win in Ukraine’s presidential election, exit poll says

Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 06:37 PM

Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has a commanding lead over incumbent Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine’s presidential election, an exit poll suggests.

Results from the exit poll released on Sunday after voting stations closed showed Mr Zelenskiy receiving 73.2% of the nationwide vote, ahead of Mr Poroshenko on 25.3%.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gestures while speaking to the media (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology and the Razumkov Centre public opinion organisation was based on more than 13,000 responses to face-to-face questions at 300 polling places as of 6pm, two hours before the polls closed.

The poll claims a margin of error of three percentage points.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Comedian bids for power as Ukraine goes to polls

Presidential candidate challenges Ukraine leader to drug test

Comedian poised for power after first-round win in Ukraine poll

Ukrainians vote in presidential election after vicious campaign

KEYWORDS

Ukraine

More in this Section

Labour cannot ‘sit on the fence’ says Tom Watson as he urges second Brexit vote

Comedian bids for power as Ukraine goes to polls

At least 30 killed in Sri Lanka explosions

Vatican darkened for poignant Easter ritual


Lifestyle

Video: This chocolate facial is the perfect Easter-themed pampering

Wine with Leslie Williams

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Restaurant Review: Circa Restaurant, 90 Terenure Road North, Dublin 6w

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »