News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Columbus statue taken down in New Jersey

Columbus statue taken down in New Jersey
By Press Association
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 08:45 AM

A US city has taken down a statue of Christopher Columbus as part of a movement which has seen monuments around the world to slave traders, imperialists, conquerors and explorers removed or vandalised in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Officials in Camden, New Jersey, called the statue in Farnham Park a “controversial symbol” which has “long pained residents of the community”.

Protesters mobilised by the death of Mr Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis have called for the removal of statues of Columbus.

A statue of Christopher Columbus was vandalised at Bayfront Park in Miami (AP)
A statue of Christopher Columbus was vandalised at Bayfront Park in Miami (AP)

They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native people in the Americas.

Video from local news outlets showed the statue coming down on Thursday night.

City officials said “a plan to re-examine these outdated symbols of racial division and injustices” is overdue. The majority of residents of Camden, a city near Philadelphia, are people of colour.

Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalised in Miami, Richmond in Virginia, St Paul in Minnesota, and Boston, where one was decapitated.

Protests and acts of vandalism have also taken place in New York, Paris, Brussels and Oxford, as part of an intense re-examination of racial injustices over the centuries.

Workers clean graffiti from a statue of Belgium’s King Leopold II in Brussels (AP)
Workers clean graffiti from a statue of Belgium’s King Leopold II in Brussels (AP)

Across Belgium, statues of Leopold II have been defaced in half a dozen cities because of the king’s brutal rule over the Congo, where more than a century ago he forced multitudes into slavery to extract rubber, ivory and other resources for his own profit.

Experts say he left as many as 10 million people dead.

On Wednesday night, US protesters pulled down a century-old statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy.

Elsewhere around the US South, authorities in Alabama got rid of a massive obelisk in Birmingham and a bronze likeness of a Confederate naval officer in Mobile.

In Virginia, a slave auction block was removed in Fredericksburg, and protesters in Portsmouth knocked the heads off the statues of four Confederate figureheads.

Supporters of Confederate monuments have argued that they are important reminders of history; opponents contend they glorify those who went to war against the US to preserve slavery.

READ MORE

Trump vows executive order on police use-of-force standards

More on this topic

Trump vows executive order on police use-of-force standardsTrump vows executive order on police use-of-force standards

Dangerous to label ‘decent Americans as racist’, Trump warnsDangerous to label ‘decent Americans as racist’, Trump warns

Slave trader’s name removed from UK tower block as more statues set to go in LondonSlave trader’s name removed from UK tower block as more statues set to go in London

Game Of Thrones star: My mere presence in the film and TV industry is politicalGame Of Thrones star: My mere presence in the film and TV industry is political


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Christopher ColumbusGeorge FloydstatueTOPIC: George Floyd

More in this Section

Blood trail leads German police to far-right extremist suspected of bombing anti-fascist's mailboxBlood trail leads German police to far-right extremist suspected of bombing anti-fascist's mailbox

‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ cannon stolen during burglary‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ cannon stolen during burglary

Children could be left dealing with long-term consequences of Covid-19 – expertChildren could be left dealing with long-term consequences of Covid-19 – expert

Council opts for 24-hour security as it postpones removal of Baden-Powell statue on protesters’ hit-listCouncil opts for 24-hour security as it postpones removal of Baden-Powell statue on protesters’ hit-list


Lifestyle

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

Issues around race are never far away in discussions of American society, but the timing of the release of Spike Lee's latest film seems particularly pertinentWeekend TV highlights: Spike Lee's new film and Artemis Fowl lead the charge on the streaming services

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »