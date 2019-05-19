NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Columbine school shooting survivor found dead at home

Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 08:44 AM

A Colorado man who survived the 1999 Columbine school shooting and later became an advocate for fighting addiction has died.

Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg said that 37-year-old Austin Eubanks died overnight at his Steamboat Springs home.

There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

Mr Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee in the Columbine attack that killed 12 classmates and a teacher, including his best friend.

He became addicted to drugs after taking prescription pain medication while recovering from his injuries.

He later worked at an addiction treatment centre and travelled across the US telling his story.

Mr Eubanks’ family says in a statement that he “lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face”, KMGH-TV reported.

The family added: “We thank the recovery community for its support. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

UK to send MEPs to European Parliament – but for how long?

More on this topic

New York City marks first bullet-free weekend in 25 years

Three Glock guns intercepted in post from US

Worldwide gun deaths reach 250,000 a year

Investigators examine online video following four deaths in shooting spree

More in this Section

Theresa May to make ‘bold offer’ in final bid to get MPs to back her Brexit deal

Australian opposition leader concedes defeat in election

‘Stupid’ Austrian vice chancellor resigns amid video scandal

Opposition confident as counting starts in Australian election


Lifestyle

Review: Murder of Garcia Lorca gives backdrop to chilling tale

Harris returns 20 years later to magical characters of ‘Chocolat’

Michelle Darmody: Baking with herbs

Product Watch: Skincare acids not as scary as they seem

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »