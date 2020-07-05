News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Collapsing tree narrowly misses pedestrians at London crossroads

By Press Association
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 09:52 PM

A large tree narrowly missed passing pedestrians when it fell on to a busy crossroads in Ealing, west London.

Dashcam footage shows the moment the tree was uprooted on Saturday afternoon, with one couple leaping out of its way as it falls.

The video was taken from Andrew Thomas’s car as he was driving through the area with his girlfriend Joanna Wolman.

The tree lies across the junction (Andrew Thomas/PA)
“As a person with anxiety I was shocked and scared,” Ms Wolman, 33, told the PA news agency.

“Seeing that couple approaching and the tree falling was so horrific for me. You can hear us swearing (in the video).

“That pair were so lucky… a person who is constantly looking (at their) phone would be killed.”

Ms Wolman and Mr Thomas called police just after 4pm and officers informed the local council of the downed tree at the junction of South Ealing Road and Little Ealing Lane.

The Metropolitan Police said they believe no one was injured in the incident.

Witnesses described the scene as ‘horrific’ (Joanna Wolman/PA)
Mr Thomas, 41, who works as a health and safety manager, said: “My shock is how the tree got to that state in the first place… when were the checks of it done?

“Surely this is the council’s responsibility to ensure the safety of the public? This case they clearly did not.”

PA has contacted Ealing Council for a response but had not heard back at the time of publication.

