News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Cockpit recorder recovered from debris of Pakistan plane crash

Cockpit recorder recovered from debris of Pakistan plane crash
By Press Association
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 03:04 PM

The cockpit voice recorder of the Pakistani airliner that crashed last week has been found, six days after the passenger plane went down in a crowded neighbourhood near the airport in the city of Karachi, killing 97 people on board.

The recorder, recovered from among the plane debris, was subsequently handed over to Airbus experts.

Pakistani aviation authorities said this week they are sharing their initial findings with the visiting 11-member team from the European plane maker.

The other part of the black box, a flight data recorder, was recovered within hours of the crash.

But the cockpit voice recorder had been missing since the plane crashed into a congested residential area near Jinnah International Airport last Friday.

There were only two survivors of the Airbus A320 crash, which was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members.

Pakistan army soldiers stand guard while they cordon off a street leading to the site of a plane crash (Fareed Khan/AP)
Pakistan army soldiers stand guard while they cordon off a street leading to the site of a plane crash (Fareed Khan/AP)

Abdullah Hafeez Khan, a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines, said the recovery of the cockpit voice recorder was a significant development as it would play an important role in the investigation of the crash.

Pakistan’s aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told reporters on Thursday that a preliminary report on the crash, along with reports on other crashes in recent years, would be presented to Parliament on June 22, following a decision by prime minister Imran Khan to release all reports on past plane crashes.

Initial reports have said the plane crashed after an apparent engine failure.

The so-called black box is made up of two components, the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder.

Technical experts would review both recorders to determine what caused the crash, which took place just days after Pakistan resumed domestic flights ahead of a Muslim holiday following the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The doomed PIA passenger plane was only half full, with every other seat left empty as part of measures to follow social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A transmission of the pilot’s final exchange with air traffic control, posted on the website LiveATC.net, indicates there was a failed landing attempt and that the plane was circling to make another attempt when it went down.

The inquiry report into the crash is expected to be completed within three months.

Its findings will be presented to Parliament, Mr Khan said.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson stands by Cummings despite police statement on ‘minor’ lockdown breach

More on this topic

Man in hospital after microlight aircraft crashes into powerline in KerryMan in hospital after microlight aircraft crashes into powerline in Kerry

Dozens killed as Pakistani passenger plane crashes near KarachiDozens killed as Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi

Investigation finds fatal plane crash caused by steep turn and loss of controlInvestigation finds fatal plane crash caused by steep turn and loss of control

Sala crash flight pilot and plane were unlicensed, investigation findsSala crash flight pilot and plane were unlicensed, investigation finds


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

PakistanTOPIC: Plane crash

More in this Section

India forced to deal with heatwave and plague of locusts as it battles Covid-19India forced to deal with heatwave and plague of locusts as it battles Covid-19

Hardline former Tehran mayor elected as speaker of Iran’s new parliamentHardline former Tehran mayor elected as speaker of Iran’s new parliament

Mark Zuckerberg criticises Twitter over fact-checking Trump tweetsMark Zuckerberg criticises Twitter over fact-checking Trump tweets

Chinese legislators endorse Hong Kong national security lawChinese legislators endorse Hong Kong national security law


Lifestyle

Some days you’ve got to make your own sunshine, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Escape from lockdown loungewear with these creative closet options

Children’s author Sarah Webb didn’t want sixth class pupils to miss out on their graduation, so to mark their end of year she organised a series of inspirational videos delivered by well-known Irish people, says Helen O’CallaghanIrish celebrities help students say goodbye to primary school

We are all slowing our pace and appreciating the wonders around us, says Peter DowdallMagical maple holds us spellbound

Sustainable gardening tips and a fascinating documentary are among the offerings on your TV todayThursday TV Highlights: A Prime Time look at how schools will cope in the Covid era features in today's TV picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »