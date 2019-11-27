News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Cocaine worth hundreds of millions of euro found in submarine off Spanish coast

Cocaine worth hundreds of millions of euro found in submarine off Spanish coast
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 09:42 PM

Three tonnes of cocaine worth hundreds of millions of euro have been found in a submarine off the coast of Spain.

Investigators stopped the 20-metre long craft, the first of its kind found involved in drug-smuggling in Europe, near Aldan on Saturday.

It was escorted into the Spanish port and searched by police who found 152 bales of cocaine.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) believes much of the class A drug could have ended up on streets in Britain.

Tom Dowdall, Deputy Director International at the organisation, said: “It is highly likely a lot of this cocaine would have ended up on the streets of the UK, fuelling serious violence and impacting on the most vulnerable members of society.

Cocaine worth hundreds of millions of euro found in submarine off Spanish coast

“Our officers were able to coordinate the tracking and surveillance of this drug-smuggling submarine through the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre in Lisbon, utilising law enforcement and military naval and aerial assets.

“Seizures like this are vital in disrupting and dismantling transnational crime groups trafficking deadly drugs, and ultimately protecting the public from the damage they cause.”

Cocaine worth hundreds of millions of euro found in submarine off Spanish coast

Two Ecuadorian nationals have been arrested and a search is ongoing for a third crew member.

READ MORE

Part of fire-hit seaside hotel collapses

More on this topic

Submarine found off Spain contained cocaine worth hundreds of millions of poundsSubmarine found off Spain contained cocaine worth hundreds of millions of pounds

Revenue seize cannabis worth €100,000 in Dublin in two separate incidentsRevenue seize cannabis worth €100,000 in Dublin in two separate incidents

Suspected cannabis grow house discovered after fire at Tipperary houseSuspected cannabis grow house discovered after fire at Tipperary house

Two men due in court in connection with €400k drugs seizureTwo men due in court in connection with €400k drugs seizure

cocainedrug seizuresubmarineSpainTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Inbreeding and small populations ‘could have led to Neanderthal extinction’Inbreeding and small populations ‘could have led to Neanderthal extinction’

Some of the best quotes from broadcaster and writer Clive James who died todaySome of the best quotes from broadcaster and writer Clive James who died today

Chemical weapons watchdog adds Novichok to banned listChemical weapons watchdog adds Novichok to banned list

UK Election campaign highlights: Parties clash over NHS, while vote applications surgeUK Election campaign highlights: Parties clash over NHS, while vote applications surge


Lifestyle

The World’s Big Sleep Out, at Trinity College on December 7, will be held in solidarity with people who live on the streets and to raise awareness, Dame Louise Casey tells Helen O’CallaghanThe World’s Big Sleep Out is awakening the world to plight of rough sleepers

Des O’Sullivan sees what’s on offer at an auction in Sixmilebridge.Cinderella style carriage used to ferry Miss Ireland contestants up for auction

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

In his latest book, Michael Rosen aims to encourage all of us to go on playing in whatever way we do, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Michael Rosen on why we should go on playing in whatever way we do

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »