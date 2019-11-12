Cocaine found wrapped in blocks of frozen meat in lorry at UK port

A lorry driver has been charged with trying to import class A drugs into the UK, after officers found an estimated £20 million of cocaine wrapped in blocks of frozen meat in the back of a lorry.

The National Crime Agency said more than 200kg of the drug was seized from the Dutch-registered refrigerated HGV when it arrived at Harwich, Essex from the Hook of Holland on Monday.

The drugs were discovered by Border Force officers conducting checks.

Robert Tromp, from Hillegom in the Netherlands, was charged and appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the National Crime Agency said.

Tromp, 48, was remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 12.

National Crime Agency branch commander Jacque Beer said: “While forensic checks are still being carried out on this seizure, it is likely that the total haul would have had a street value in excess of £20 million once cut and sold at a street purity level.

“Our investigation into those responsible is continuing, but we can say that this will have put a big dent in the profits of the criminal network likely to be behind it and caused them substantial disruption.”