News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Cocaine found wrapped in blocks of frozen meat in lorry at UK port

Cocaine found wrapped in blocks of frozen meat in lorry at UK port
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 03:20 PM

A lorry driver has been charged with trying to import class A drugs into the UK, after officers found an estimated £20 million of cocaine wrapped in blocks of frozen meat in the back of a lorry.

The National Crime Agency said more than 200kg of the drug was seized from the Dutch-registered refrigerated HGV when it arrived at Harwich, Essex from the Hook of Holland on Monday.

The drugs were discovered by Border Force officers conducting checks.

Robert Tromp, from Hillegom in the Netherlands, was charged and appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the National Crime Agency said.

Tromp, 48, was remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 12.

National Crime Agency branch commander Jacque Beer said: “While forensic checks are still being carried out on this seizure, it is likely that the total haul would have had a street value in excess of £20 million once cut and sold at a street purity level.

“Our investigation into those responsible is continuing, but we can say that this will have put a big dent in the profits of the criminal network likely to be behind it and caused them substantial disruption.”

More on this topic

Corbyn voices concern after cyber attack on UK Labour PartyCorbyn voices concern after cyber attack on UK Labour Party

Former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow to publish his memoirsFormer House of Commons Speaker John Bercow to publish his memoirs

Tony Blair’s first health secretary Frank Dobson dies at age 79Tony Blair’s first health secretary Frank Dobson dies at age 79

Sports Direct attacks UK business select committee for ‘fobbing off’ concernsSports Direct attacks UK business select committee for ‘fobbing off’ concerns

CocaineDrugs haulNational Crime AgencyTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Over 200 elephants die in Zimbabwe drought, says parks agencyOver 200 elephants die in Zimbabwe drought, says parks agency

Turkey must consider ‘foul play’ in probe into Briton’s death, says AmnestyTurkey must consider ‘foul play’ in probe into Briton’s death, says Amnesty

Corbyn voices concern after cyber attack on UK Labour PartyCorbyn voices concern after cyber attack on UK Labour Party

Ex-president Morales flees crisis-torn Bolivia as deadly clashes continueEx-president Morales flees crisis-torn Bolivia as deadly clashes continue


Lifestyle

From Monday, November 11, RTÉ On Climate looks at issues affecting us all including Paul Cunningham’s report from the Arctic Circle.The Shape I'm In: RTÉ journalist Paul Cunningham

Sex advice with Suzi Godson.Sex file: Hard to have sex when you don’t feel sexy

I wish everyone could discover the magic of making a loaf of bread.Darina Allen: Preparing for National Homemade Bread Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »