NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Cocaine and alcohol warning at inquest of Love Island’s Sophie Gradon

Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 12:19 PM

A coroner has issued a warning about mixing alcohol and cocaine after Love Island star Sophie Gradon hanged herself having consumed both substances.

The 32-year-old was found at her home in Ponteland, Northumberland, by her boyfriend and his brother in June, an inquest in North Shields, North Tyneside today heard.

Coroner Eric Armstrong said there was no evidence of any third party involvement in the reality star’s death.

Toxicology tests showed she had a blood reading of 201mg per 100ml of blood – around three times the legal driving limit, as well as cocaine.

The coroner said research in the US said the combination was known to make someone 16 times more likely to kill themselves.

He said: “If Sophie’s death is to serve any purpose at all, that message should go out far and wide.”

His conclusion was that: “Sophie Hannah Gradon, having consumed alcohol and cocaine took her own life by hanging.”

READ MORE

Tour bus crash probe launched after 29 killed on Portugal’s Madeira

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ireland's main airports see rise in passengers

Ronnie O’Sullivan to face amateur James Cahill at World Championships

Jet Airways lenders hope bidding process can save Indian airline

McLeish’s second spell as Scotland manager ends with the sack

KEYWORDS

Love IslandSophie Gradon

More in this Section

North Korea demands Pompeo removal from talks as it announces weapon test-firing

Facebook uploaded 1.5 million users’ email contacts without their consent

Ukip leader says party is ‘authentic party of Brexit’ ahead of Euro elections

Three remanded in custody over Canary Wharf Extinction Rebellion train protest


Lifestyle

How to dine with four Michelin star chefs in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »