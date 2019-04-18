Cocaine and alcohol warning at inquest of Love Island’s Sophie Gradon

A coroner has issued a warning about mixing alcohol and cocaine after Love Island star Sophie Gradon hanged herself having consumed both substances.

The 32-year-old was found at her home in Ponteland, Northumberland, by her boyfriend and his brother in June, an inquest in North Shields, North Tyneside today heard.

Coroner Eric Armstrong said there was no evidence of any third party involvement in the reality star’s death.

Toxicology tests showed she had a blood reading of 201mg per 100ml of blood – around three times the legal driving limit, as well as cocaine.

The coroner said research in the US said the combination was known to make someone 16 times more likely to kill themselves.

He said: “If Sophie’s death is to serve any purpose at all, that message should go out far and wide.”

His conclusion was that: “Sophie Hannah Gradon, having consumed alcohol and cocaine took her own life by hanging.”

- Press Association