News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Clinical trial for anti-inflammatory drug that could reduce Covid-19 deaths

Clinical trial for anti-inflammatory drug that could reduce Covid-19 deaths
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 12:18 PM

Researchers are to begin clinical trials of a new anti-inflammatory drug it is hoped may cut severe lung damage and deaths among Covid-19 patients.

Scientists from the University of Dundee’s School of Medicine will work with drug development company Evgen Pharma to test whether the drug, known as SFX-01, improves outcomes for patients.

Covid-19 causes the development of slowly worsening lung damage called acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in around 10% of patients admitted to hospital.

When this occurs, no currently available drug can slow the progression of ARDS and patients ultimately require mechanical ventilation in intensive care until the inflammation resolves itself and the lungs begin to heal.

SFX-01 is an anti-inflammatory medication that we believe may have the potential to reduce some of the worst outcomes of Covid-19

However, around 30% of patients with ARDS may go on to die, while the number of patients requiring ventilation for the syndrome has been one of the major challenges for health services.

Evgen Pharma develops medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases based on sulforaphane, a naturally occurring compound known to have anti-inflammatory properties, and its lead product is SFX-01, which scientists hope could help Covid-19 patients.

James Chalmers, British Lung Foundation professor of respiratory research at the university, said: “SFX-01 is an anti-inflammatory medication that we believe may have the potential to reduce some of the worst outcomes of Covid-19.

“The body defends itself against inflammatory and oxidative stress by increasing levels of a chemical called Nrf2.

“SFX-01 activates the Nrf2 system and puts it into overdrive to enhance defences against inflammatory damage.

“There is evidence that Nrf2 activation can reduce the severity of acute lung injury and ARDS.

“As such, we hypothesise that early treatment with an Nrf2 activator in patients hospitalised with Covid-19 may prevent deterioration and help to preserve precious intensive care unit (ICU) resources in the context of the pandemic.

“This is a completely new mechanism as there is currently no drug that targets Nrf2.”

The research is being supported by a grant from medical research charity LifeArc (Neil Hall/PA)
The research is being supported by a grant from medical research charity LifeArc (Neil Hall/PA)

The study will recruit up to 300 volunteers from hospitals across the UK, with patients offered the chance to participate immediately after their diagnosis.

Half the group will receive SFX-01 in addition to standard hospital care while the other half will receive a placebo.

The trial is due to start imminently with results expected by the end of the year.

Nrf2 is part of the human natural defence against inflammatory and oxidative stress such as the inflammation that occurs during a severe viral infection.

In animal tests, increasing the amount of available Nrf2 reduces the severity of ARDS, demonstrating its protective properties, however the university said there have so far been no human trials of SFX-01 in humans with ARDS.

SFX-01 has been shown to halt the growth of, or even shrink, tumours of breast cancer patients in clinical trials while causing very few side effects, researchers said.

Barry Clare, chairman of Evgen Pharma, said: “We are excited at the opportunity to test whether an Nrf2 activator such as SFX-01 may have a role in helping the recovery of Covid-19 patients.”

The research is being supported by a grant from the medical research charity LifeArc, as part of its activities to address the need for new Covid-19 therapies.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19DundeeUniversity of DundeeTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Europe’s borders reopen for ‘summer unlike any other’Europe’s borders reopen for ‘summer unlike any other’

China braced for coronavirus resurgence amid fresh casesChina braced for coronavirus resurgence amid fresh cases

Two statues of James Cook vandalised in SydneyTwo statues of James Cook vandalised in Sydney

Atlanta police release video of fatal shooting of black manAtlanta police release video of fatal shooting of black man


Lifestyle

It is rare that a wine captures the public imagination and achieves cult status, like a handbag or a pair of trainers. Cloudy Bay did it and it was on such strict allocation in the 1990s that off-licences were lucky to receive 12 bottles per year.Wine with Leslie: A wine with a lot to shout about

An image from Day of the Straws.Cholera to Covid: Fake news and deadly diseases

Eoghan O'Sullivan looks at the best-of-the-best from the Peabody awards, and Second Captain's eagerly-awaited investigative seriesPodcast Corner: Slow Burn's return and Peabody award-winners

Hector Ó Heochagáin recalls JR Ewing, National Geographic and his love of heavy metal.Culture That Made Me: Hector Ó Heochagáin on Dallas, Nirvana and National Geographic

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »