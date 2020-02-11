News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Climbers rescued in blizzard after scaling Ben Nevis in trainers

Climbers rescued in blizzard after scaling Ben Nevis in trainers
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 09:37 AM

Four people had to be rescued near the summit of Britain’s highest peak after getting caught in blizzard conditions without proper kit – with some of them wearing trainers.

Rescuers said the group was extremely lucky after attempting to scale Ben Nevis in the Highlands in “horrendous” weather without ice axes and crampons, and apparently no maps.

Three of them were wearing trainers when they were airlifted from the mountain in wind chill temperatures of minus 20C on Monday.


Lochaber Mountain Rescue said 22 members were involved in the search operation which concluded around 7.30pm.

The team said in a statement on Facebook: “Extremely lucky people. No winter kit – no ice axes, no crampons and as far as we are aware no maps. Three of the guys were in trainers!!!!

“They were about 150 metres down into Coire Eoghainn on steep ice and if they had slipped or gone down any further consequences could have far more serious.

“Fantastic effort by the Team members to find them and get them down safely. Thanks to R151 for assistance and some great flying to get casualties lifted from Half Way Lochan.”

The group was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William where their condition was not known.

READ MORE

Commuters warned of treacherous conditions as snow and ice warning in effect

More on this topic

Emergency laws to keep terrorists behind bars to be debated in UK ParliamentEmergency laws to keep terrorists behind bars to be debated in UK Parliament

British prison officer jailed following affair with notorious gangster inmateBritish prison officer jailed following affair with notorious gangster inmate

Amsterdam-London Eurostar passengers will stop being ‘turfed out’ at BrusselsAmsterdam-London Eurostar passengers will stop being ‘turfed out’ at Brussels

Ikea to close large store for first time since arriving in UKIkea to close large store for first time since arriving in UK

Ben NevisHighlandsLochaber Mountain RescueTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Testosterone levels affect risk of metabolic disease and cancers – studyTestosterone levels affect risk of metabolic disease and cancers – study

Carlos Ghosn seeks documents in Amsterdam wrongful dismissal caseCarlos Ghosn seeks documents in Amsterdam wrongful dismissal case

US charges four Chinese military members over Equifax hacking breachUS charges four Chinese military members over Equifax hacking breach

Five Turkish troops killed in clashes with Syrian armyFive Turkish troops killed in clashes with Syrian army


Lifestyle

Love may be in the air this week as Valentine’s Day looms, but Cork couple Caroline Curran and Seán Weir were lucky enough to have real-life versions of Cupid in the form of their pals.Wedding of the Week: pals played Cupid for lucky couple

The payment of credit card bills will have been a financial priority in many Irish households in the last couple of weeks, as people got paid and turned their attention to clearing Christmas debt.Making Cents: Stay in control to get the best out of your credit card

The Thin Air Podcast: A sort of Song Exploder for Irish acts, its second season has just concluded, with Danny Carroll, a musician in his own right, talking to Junior Brother, Girl Band, Just Mustard and Soak about one of the songs.Podcast corner: Worth a listen - The top Irish culture podcasts

The tragic tale of the Cork town’s White Lady is being turned into a musical, writes Marjorie BrennanKinsale’s answer to Romeo and Juliet

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »