NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Climber dies in hospital after mountain rescue

Sunday, March 10, 2019 - 08:27 PM

A climber rescued after being stranded overnight on a mountain in the Highlands has died.

The 57-year-old from Nottinghamshire was airlifted from a peak in the Glencoe area on Saturday after a major search operation.

He was rescued along with another man, 49, who had also been reported overdue on Friday.

Police Scotland can confirm that one of the two missing climbers rescued from the Glencoe area on Saturday has sadly passed away

Police Scotland said the elder man being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary had died and his family had been made aware.

A statement on Sunday said: “Police Scotland can confirm that one of the two missing climbers rescued from the Glencoe area on Saturday has sadly passed away.”

The second climber, also from Nottinghamshire, remains in a stable condition at Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Both men had travelled to Glencoe as part of a climbing group.

The search began on Friday evening and resumed at 8am on Saturday, involving Glencoe, Lochaber and Oban Mountain Rescue Teams and a Coastguard helicopter.

HM Coastguard said one climber was found at midday and the second was located around 30 minutes later.

- Press Association

More on this topic

The Prodigy songs enter chart following Keith Flint’s death

Dancing On Ice viewers wonder about ‘duct tape’ on Holly Willoughby’s dress

Another tape appears to show R Kelly abusing girls, lawyer says

Birmingham to issue lifetime ban to spectator who punched Jack Grealish


KEYWORDS

CoastguardGlencoeNottinghamshirePolice

More in this Section

John McDonnell says he and Jeremy Corbyn are preparing for government

Thousands join rival protests on streets of Venezuela

Muslim leader urges Bangladesh to take in IS runaway Shamima Begum

Manu Tuilagi leads England to overwhelming victory against Italy


Lifestyle

Three recipes from Mary Berry’s new book, Quick Cooking

Review: Choice Music Prize, Vicar Street, Dublin

Review: The Gloaming, National Concert Hall

Vintage View:

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »