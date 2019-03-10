Climber dies in hospital after mountain rescue

A climber rescued after being stranded overnight on a mountain in the Highlands has died.

The 57-year-old from Nottinghamshire was airlifted from a peak in the Glencoe area on Saturday after a major search operation.

He was rescued along with another man, 49, who had also been reported overdue on Friday.

Police Scotland can confirm that one of the two missing climbers rescued from the Glencoe area on Saturday has sadly passed away

Police Scotland said the elder man being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary had died and his family had been made aware.

A statement on Sunday said: “Police Scotland can confirm that one of the two missing climbers rescued from the Glencoe area on Saturday has sadly passed away.”

The second climber, also from Nottinghamshire, remains in a stable condition at Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Both men had travelled to Glencoe as part of a climbing group.

The search began on Friday evening and resumed at 8am on Saturday, involving Glencoe, Lochaber and Oban Mountain Rescue Teams and a Coastguard helicopter.

HM Coastguard said one climber was found at midday and the second was located around 30 minutes later.

