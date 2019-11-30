News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Climate protesters target east German coal mines

Climate protesters target east German coal mines
By Press Association
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 06:02 PM

Thousands of climate activists have staged a protest at open-pit coal mines in eastern Germany, pouring on to the premises to urge the government to immediately halt the use of coal to produce electricity.

Police estimate more than 2,000 people took part on Saturday at sites near Cottbus and Leipzig, and that some of the demonstrators scuffled with officers.

Climate activists targeted the coal-fired power station Lippendorf, near Leipzig (Jens Meyer/AP)
Climate activists targeted the coal-fired power station Lippendorf, near Leipzig (Jens Meyer/AP)

The dpa news agency reports three officers were slightly injured at the Janschwaelde mine near Cottbus. The mine operators, Leag und Mibrag, filed police reports asking for an investigation and possible charges.

Burning coal releases carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas blamed by scientists for global warming.

There was a large police presence for the protests (Jens Meyer/AP)
There was a large police presence for the protests (Jens Meyer/AP)

The German government plans to end the use of coal by 2038 and spend 40 billion euro (£34 billion) on assistance for the affected mining regions.

More on this topic

Brazil’s president makes claims against Leonardo DiCaprio over Amazon firesBrazil’s president makes claims against Leonardo DiCaprio over Amazon fires

Student protestors say no to fracked gas importsStudent protestors say no to fracked gas imports

Climate must be treated as a crisisClimate must be treated as a crisis

Greta Thunberg: ‘We strike because we have to, not because we want to’Greta Thunberg: ‘We strike because we have to, not because we want to’

climate changeEnvironmentGermanyTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Freddie Ljungberg not thinking about taking on Arsenal job on permanent basisFreddie Ljungberg not thinking about taking on Arsenal job on permanent basis

Last of the victims found in Essex lorry container returned to VietnamLast of the victims found in Essex lorry container returned to Vietnam

Attacker sought after teenagers injured in Hague stabbingAttacker sought after teenagers injured in Hague stabbing

Criminal justice system ‘playing Russian roulette with people’s lives’, says counter-terrorism specialistCriminal justice system ‘playing Russian roulette with people’s lives’, says counter-terrorism specialist


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan reports on stellar prices and previews upcoming salesIrish art auction fetches record €5.5m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »