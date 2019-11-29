News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Climate change protests staged across the globe

Climate change protests staged across the globe
By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 11:23 AM

Australians affected by recent devastating wildfires in the country have joined young environmentalists kicking off a global protest demanding that governments act against climate change.

The “global day of action” involves rallies in hundreds of cities around the world.

It comes days before officials gather on Monday in Madrid for talks on tackling climate change.

Janet Reynolds, who joined a protest in Sydney, said she had lost everything in an “inferno, an absolute firestorm that raced through my property”.

Speaking outside the local offices of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party, student Daisy Jeffrey said: “People have lost their homes, people have lost their lives. We have to ask: How far does this have to go before our government finally takes action?”

Further rallies were taking places in cities worldwide, including Washington, London, Berlin and Madrid.

Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who is travelling across the Atlantic by sailboat to attend the climate talks next week, sent a message of support to protesters.

“Everyone’s needed. Everyone’s welcome. Join us,” she said on Twitter.

Activists jump into a river in front of the German federal parliament to protest against the climate policy in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP)
Activists jump into a river in front of the German federal parliament to protest against the climate policy in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP)

About two dozen environmental activists in the German capital symbolically jumped into the chilly waters of the Spree river in front of parliament to protest against a government-backed package of measures they say will not be enough to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The package was blocked Friday by Germany’s upper house, which represents the country’s 16 states.

More on this topic

Students to hold climate change protest outside the DáilStudents to hold climate change protest outside the Dáil

Thousands expected for climate action strikes tomorrowThousands expected for climate action strikes tomorrow

Letter to the Editor: Burdening our children with losses in their futuresLetter to the Editor: Burdening our children with losses in their futures

Taking action on climate crisis: Delay makes challenge all the greaterTaking action on climate crisis: Delay makes challenge all the greater

climate changeGreta ThunbergTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Tim Peake: Investment in R&D allows UK to reap rewardsTim Peake: Investment in R&D allows UK to reap rewards

Handwriting suggests Queen Elizabeth I translated ancient Roman manuscriptHandwriting suggests Queen Elizabeth I translated ancient Roman manuscript

Third of UK women subjected to unwanted violence during sex – surveyThird of UK women subjected to unwanted violence during sex – survey

Tories complain to Ofcom over Boris Johnson ice sculpture TV debate replacementTories complain to Ofcom over Boris Johnson ice sculpture TV debate replacement


Lifestyle

While an infamous onstage assault is well in the past, Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies is as outspoken as ever, writes Richard FitzpatrickComedy needs blood, sweat and laughs

He has battled cancer and is about to turn 75, but Rod Stewart’s two gigs in Ireland next week are a sign he has no plans to retire any time soon, writes Richard PurdenBest foot forward: Rod Stewart shows no plans of retirement ahead of two Irish gigs

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »