Climate change drove series of billion-dollar disasters in 2019 – report

Climate change-related extreme weather hit every populated continent in 2019, harming and displacing millions of people and costing billions, Christian Aid has said.

A report from the charity identifies 15 of the most destructive droughts, floods, fires, typhoons and cyclones of the past year, which each caused damage of more than a $1bn.

All of the disasters identified in the Counting the Cost report are linked with human-caused climate change, Christian Aid said.

In some cases, studies have shown that climate change made them more likely or stronger, such as Cyclone Idai in Africa and floods in India and the US.

In others, the event was the result of shifts in weather patterns, such as higher temperatures and reduced rainfall making wildfires more likely, or warmer water temperatures that “supercharged” tropical storms.

Of the 15 events identified, seven cost more than $10bn each, the charity said, and warned that the figures were likely to be an underestimate as in some cases they only include insured losses.

With each day now we are seemingly reminded of the cost of climate inaction in the form of ever-threatening climate change-spiked weather extremes

The most financially costly disasters identified by the report were wildfires in California, which caused $25bn in damage, followed by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan, which cost $15bn.

Floods in the American Midwest in March cost $12.5bn and China was hit by flooding between June and August that cost $12bn.

The events with the greatest loss of life were floods in northern India which killed 1,900 and Cyclone Idai, which killed 1,300, Christian Aid said.

Cyclone Fani in India and Bangladesh in May displaced 3.4 million people, the report said.

The UK did not escape the weather extremes, with Storm Eberhard hitting the country along with Belgium and the Netherlands in early March, before moving east to affect Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

The storm caused damage across Europe costing one billion to $1.7bn.

Analysis suggests severe wind storms will be increasingly likely to hit Europe as temperatures rise, and in the UK insurance claims from these kind of storms could increase by 50% in some parts of the country. Waves crash against the pier wall at Seaham Lighthouse on the County Durham coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Next year, the UK is set to host key UN climate talks in Glasgow in November.

Here are the 15 climate-related extreme weather events identified in the report:

– January: Argentina and Uruguay, floods – $2.5bn, five killed;

– January-February: Australia, floods – $1.9bn, three killed;

– March: Europe, Storm Eberhard – $1-1.7 bn, four killed;

– March: Southern Africa, Cyclone Idai – $2bn; 1,300 killed;

– March-June: Midwest and South US, floods – $12.5bn, three killed;

– March-April: Iran, floods – $8.3bn, 78 killed;

– May: India and Bangladesh, Cyclone Fani – $8.1bn, 89 killed;

– June-August: China, floods – $12bn, 300 killed;

– June-October: North India, floods – $10bn, 1,900 killed;

– August: China, Typhoon Lekima – $10bn, 101 killed;

– September-October: Japan, Typhoon Faxai ($5-9bn, three killed) and Hagibis ($15bn, 98 killed);

– September: North America, Hurricane Dorian – $11.4bn, 673 killed;

– September: Spain, floods – $2.4bn, seven killed;

– September: Texas, US, Tropical Storm Imelda, $8bn, five killed.

– October-November: California, US, fires – $25bn, three killed.